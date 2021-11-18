Daily Independent Newspapers Limited in association with African Consolidated Analytical Limited (ACAL) has honoured some lawmakers who excelled in their chosen intervention projects.

The event tagged: “Independent Nigerian Parliamentary Excellence Awards 2021” recognised about 45 lawmakers from various states of the federation.

Speaking during the maiden edition of the event yesterday in Abuja, the managing director/editor-in-chief of Independent Newspaper Limited, Steve Omanufeme, said the award was to celebrate lawmakers who had excelled in their chosen intervention projects and had sponsored various bills aimed at touching and changing lives.

He said “our past and current national and states assemblies have put much into the development of our great nation in terms of bills sponsored and passed into law and the impact of those laws on the development of our nation both at the national and state levels.

“Over the years, many of us have struggled to understand the value of the legislature in a constitutional democracy. We are often quick to point out the many drawbacks of representatives democracy, including the fact that elected officials are always not bound by law to fulfill promises made before their election and that they are often seen to promoting their own self-interests above the common good once elected,” he said.

One of the awardees, Hon Unyime Idem of Ukanaf/Oruk Anam federal constituency, who bagged the federal lawmaker of the year, commended the organisation for coming up with the award to recognize them, why promising to do more in discharging his duties.

Another awardee and speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, said, “The award will spur me to do more things” and dedicated it the Almighty God and his colleagues.