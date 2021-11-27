Entertainment TV show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu celebrated 15 years of hosting television shows.

In an Instagram post on November 26, the TV personality revealed that since NTA’s Friend Or Foe, the first TV show he hosted in 2006, he has gone to host and co-host twelve other shows.

He further went on to list current shows he is hosting which include Big Brother Naija on DSTV Nigeria, The Blackbox on Bounce Networks, Rubbing Minds on Channels Television and Judging Matters on Africa Magic.

Fans and well-wishers on the internet congratulated Uchendu on his accomplishments noting:

“Congratulations my bro. it’s no small feat,” @officialbovi

“That smile has always been there,” writes @Thriftshoesgallery.

“It’s the longevity for me,” says @Princenelsonenwerem.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Greatness, I tap into your Grace boss,” notes @Sammielordofficial.

Obi-Uchendu is married to Cynthia, and they both have two lovely daughters.