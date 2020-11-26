ADVERTISEMENT

By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan and Adegwu John, Abuja

Media practitioner and founder/CEO of Seed Rehabilitation Foundation, Amb. Angela Tony Iji has bagged the prestigious merit award of excellence of humanitarian service by World Organisation of Ambassador and Hand Up Development organisations for promoting peace in her community.

While receiving the award in Abuja , Angela expressed delight and appreciated the organisers for recognising her peace initiatives, adding that she will continue to put more efforts in promoting peace nationwide.

“I never knew that the little I have been doing was in any way recognised and today I feel happy knowing what i was doing to promote peace in my community is being recognised. To whom much is given much is expected and because I have been given this, I will give more, I will continue to preach peace, teach peace and let peace be everyone’s religion in Nigeria and that will make a better world,” she said.

She advised fellow recipients to act in ways that represent humanitarian efforts by working to make more impact in promoting peaceful coexistence in their various communities.

“My advice to fellow recipients is that we’ve been given an award and it is not just receiving the award, it is about acting what they are and represent and I pray that they will go back to their various communities and make more difference,” she added.