Media practitioners in the country have been charged to engage policy makers and leaders at all levels as well as constructively disseminate vital information’s relevant to the public in a bid to pass on relevant information and policies for the growth of the economy.

This was stated by the executive director and chairman of Editorial Board of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group Ltd, Mr Christian Ochiama at the 31st seminar for finance correspondents and business editors organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria in Enugu, yesterday.

According to Ochiama, media practitioners are saddled with the duty of accurately reporting issues in such a way that it would not lead to the destruction of the country but rather for the growth and development of the nation.

He urged journalists and media personnel to practice development journalism.

“In doing this, we encourage our leaders to succeed. We can be optimistic without being subservient. At all times, we must engage our leaders, at all levels, constructively by providing policy options even as we point out what we perceive as the inadequacies in those policies.

Noting that the unlimited powers of the media, have the prowess to mesmerize their diversified audience to exist either for or against a concept, policy, programme, project or any initiative with a motivated spirit sparring from their outmost belief and trust in the media”, he said, their scope of coverage and span of operation, undoubtedly, catapult human development across all facets of life.

“Generally, the dissemination of information, a function of the media is a credible tool and means of amassing citizenship participation and their effective contribution of quota towards nation building. The continuous publicity by the media functions as a luring activity, an appetite for the patronage of any activity of benefit to one’s society.

“The attainment of such feat will not be possible on the score of the media failing to perform its core mandate, but rather substituting that with selfishly coerced practices on the principle of tilted concepts developed out of unprofessionalism.

“We all know the primary goal of the media which are; to educate, inform and entertain its audience, however, the media project critical roles beyond the aforementioned in its quest to ensure the promotion of public interest. This has become necessary because citizens are stakeholders when it comes to media operations.

"Additionally, the media can function at other useful ventures all in the interest of citizens and nation building; advocacy and adversarial roles, informative and watchdog roles have all paved way for effective collaboration between citizens and institutions of governance to drum home the message. These roles have diverse effects and impacts on the lives of the people," he pointed out.