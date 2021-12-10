A coalition of civil society organisations have faulted media publications insinuating that internal wrangling in the military is responsible for the security challenges being faced in the country, describing it as not only mischievous but highly misleading and ill motivated.

The CSOs, Arewa Youth Federation, Citizens Actions for Good Leadership and Northern Integrity Group of Nigeria reacting to the reports said the claim was baseless and politically motivated.

In a statement signed by the trio of Adamu Matazu, Smart Kevin Mallam Usman Muhammad, the president, Convener and Executive Director of the groups respectively and made available to journalists, the group wondered why anybody will make such spurious and unfounded accusation.

“We are shocked to read a very demonic conspiracy concocted by enemies of Nigeria whose logic is not just imbecilic but kindergarten in all ramifications. To imagine that such trash is published in the Vanguard is mind boggling.

” The press release is a handiwork of desperate and unpatriotic elements who are as dangerous to the nation as the monster we are confronting. To them, the 2023 elections is a must win. Their intention is to blackmail the government and security agencies just to get to power. They do not care the number of Nigerians dead as long as their quest for power is achieved”

The group stated that Gen. Yahaya Farouk, the Chief of Army Staff is a tested and trusted, no nonsense military personnel who has been in the theater of war in the northeast for a long time. Gen. S A Adebayo has been the Chief of Military Intelligence and has admirably vast experience and expertise. His contributions to decimate BokoHaram/ISAWP is well known.

“Throughout the history of Nigeria, the synergy within and between the armed forces and security agencies has been legendary, leading to the formation of joint operations and task forces with astonishing results. The outstanding successes in peace keeping operations all over the world are still fresh to Nigerians. This reality is no secret and does not need advertising. In the history of this war this is the first time the security agencies are jointly coordinating intelligence gathering and the war against terror”

The CSOs wondered what wranglings the group alludes, exist in the imagination of the group when the military has recorded tremendous success leading to the dead and capture of notorious bandits, destruction of their training and logistics bases. The thousands of of bandits who have surrendered to the superior fire power of the military are there for anyone to see.

“It is inconceivable to imagine that a group of Nigerians who should know can actually come out and try to rubbish the military and allied security forces when we all know that the war against terror and all forms of criminality is being won through intelligence gathering, inter-agency coordination and information sharing throughout the country. The killing and destruction of leading BokoHaram commanders and their followers, destruction of their logistics bases attests to the success of the war against insurgency. The group and her sponsors is desperate to sow seeds of division in the ranks of the military. ”

They maintained that blabbing about internal wrangling without giving any specific details or data to back up cases of operational failures that could justify this bland accusation is highly uncalled for and not worthy of attention from discerning and learned Nigerians.

“From Operation Yaki, to Operation Hadin Kai, Operation Python Dance and all the military operations ever carried out in the country, there is always a mix of all the security agencies from the Police to Civil Defense to the military and members of the intelligence community. This is glaring, and a testimony to the synergy and cooperation within the security architecture in the country. To deny this is to accept one’s insanity even before psychiatric evaluation, the statement noted.

The group urged Nigerians to discountenance the press release from the group and continue to cooperate with security forces to further destroy these elements of disunity.