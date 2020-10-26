By Ernest Nzor, Abuja

As part of it’s activities to commemorate the international breast cancer

awareness month, Medicaid Cancer Foundation organized a free cervical and

breast cancer outreach in Takalau area of Birnin Kebbi on Saturday 24th October 2020.

The outreach followed an equally successful one held in FCT earlier on

Friday. The 12 year old organization has a reputable focus in cancer

control which cuts across advocacy, capacity building, screening and

treatment support.

Kebbi State Lead Coordinator of the foundation, Mr Muhammed Shuaibu led the team to Takalau Community with support from the Executive Secretary of

Kebbi Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr Abubakar Kaoje who commended efforts of the foundation on its continuous sensitization programme and importance of early detection.

Also present was Hakimi of Takalau community, who received and facilitated

the exercise. He expressed appreciation to the First lady of Kebbi state

H.E Dr Zainab Bagudu who has through her foundation, afforded his community

the chance to benefit from the initiative.

The programme featured medical health talk, health awareness, screening for

cervical cancer and demonstration on breast self examination with emphasis

on the need for early medical screenings.

A total of 180 sexually active women were screened by VIA for cervical

cancer whilst over 300 were trained on self breast examination. All

positive patients will be followed up for proper navigation and treatment.

Participants received gifts packages consisting of clothing, soaps and

insecticide-treated mosquito nets with delight and gratitude to the

foundation.