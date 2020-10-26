By Ernest Nzor, Abuja
As part of it’s activities to commemorate the international breast cancer
awareness month, Medicaid Cancer Foundation organized a free cervical and
breast cancer outreach in Takalau area of Birnin Kebbi on Saturday 24th October 2020.
The outreach followed an equally successful one held in FCT earlier on
Friday. The 12 year old organization has a reputable focus in cancer
control which cuts across advocacy, capacity building, screening and
treatment support.
Kebbi State Lead Coordinator of the foundation, Mr Muhammed Shuaibu led the team to Takalau Community with support from the Executive Secretary of
Kebbi Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr Abubakar Kaoje who commended efforts of the foundation on its continuous sensitization programme and importance of early detection.
Also present was Hakimi of Takalau community, who received and facilitated
the exercise. He expressed appreciation to the First lady of Kebbi state
H.E Dr Zainab Bagudu who has through her foundation, afforded his community
the chance to benefit from the initiative.
The programme featured medical health talk, health awareness, screening for
cervical cancer and demonstration on breast self examination with emphasis
on the need for early medical screenings.
A total of 180 sexually active women were screened by VIA for cervical
cancer whilst over 300 were trained on self breast examination. All
positive patients will be followed up for proper navigation and treatment.
Participants received gifts packages consisting of clothing, soaps and
insecticide-treated mosquito nets with delight and gratitude to the
foundation.