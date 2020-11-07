By ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Medicaid Cancer Foundation and Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of

Johnson & Johnson have announced joint effort to help reduce the

prostate cancer burden in Nigeria. This was contained in a joint press

statement issued to journalists in Abuja. Medicaid Cancer Foundation

is the brainchild of the wife of the governor of Kebbi State, Dr

Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu. . The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) is a

vehicle created by Medicaid to support cancer patients, promote cancer

awareness and drive community cancer campaigns for under served

populace in Nigeria.

Medicaid Cancer Foundation as part of the Prostate Cancer Network of

Nigeria will be launching the ‘Movember Movement’ in Nigeria to increase demand for informed prostate cancer screening by every man

above the age of 40 through increased awareness of prostate cancer and

other Men’s Health issues as well as improving access to preventive

health services all through November 2020.

The Campaign all through the month of November will be named ‘Movember

Movement’ with the tagline ‘Do It For HIM’. “As part of the campaign,

we will be challenging wives, sons, daughters, loved ones, and friends

of Nigerian men over the age of 40 to get them to screen for Prostate

Cancer in the month of November through a network of facilities across

Nigeria,” the Foundation said in a statement made available to

journalists in Abuja.

The statement reads in part, “We will be leveraging our legacy

approaches that have recorded success in raising cancer awareness, and

incorporating innovative approaches that speak to the complexity of

our intended target: This will be tagged ‘Move for Movember’. Prostate

cancer is the third most prevalent form of cancer in Nigeria with

13,0781 new cases annually.

“For Nigerian men, prostate cancer is both the most common and most

deadly cancer with 32·8 cases and 16·3 deaths per 100,000 men”2 .

Prostate cancer is to men what breast cancer or cervical cancer is to

women. It has the potential to grow and spread quickly, yet, awareness

amongst men (and the general population) towards screening is low.

“ The Movember movement is a global campaign to raise awareness of

men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and

mental health. From humble beginnings back in 2003 the Movember

movement has grown to be a truly global one, inspiring support from

over 5 million people across the globe. We are deeply honoured to be

working with Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson to

change the Prostate Cancer narrative in Nigeria as part of the global

Movember movement. This is truly a great opportunity for us to

increase our impact in ensuring that Prostate Cancer and men’s health

gets the attention they deserve in Nigeria.