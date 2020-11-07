Medicaid Cancer Foundation and Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of
Johnson & Johnson have announced joint effort to help reduce the
prostate cancer burden in Nigeria. This was contained in a joint press
statement issued to journalists in Abuja. Medicaid Cancer Foundation
is the brainchild of the wife of the governor of Kebbi State, Dr
Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu. . The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) is a
vehicle created by Medicaid to support cancer patients, promote cancer
awareness and drive community cancer campaigns for under served
populace in Nigeria.
Medicaid Cancer Foundation as part of the Prostate Cancer Network of
Nigeria will be launching the ‘Movember Movement’ in Nigeria to increase demand for informed prostate cancer screening by every man
above the age of 40 through increased awareness of prostate cancer and
other Men’s Health issues as well as improving access to preventive
health services all through November 2020.
The Campaign all through the month of November will be named ‘Movember
Movement’ with the tagline ‘Do It For HIM’. “As part of the campaign,
we will be challenging wives, sons, daughters, loved ones, and friends
of Nigerian men over the age of 40 to get them to screen for Prostate
Cancer in the month of November through a network of facilities across
Nigeria,” the Foundation said in a statement made available to
journalists in Abuja.
The statement reads in part, “We will be leveraging our legacy
approaches that have recorded success in raising cancer awareness, and
incorporating innovative approaches that speak to the complexity of
our intended target: This will be tagged ‘Move for Movember’. Prostate
cancer is the third most prevalent form of cancer in Nigeria with
13,0781 new cases annually.
“For Nigerian men, prostate cancer is both the most common and most
deadly cancer with 32·8 cases and 16·3 deaths per 100,000 men”2 .
Prostate cancer is to men what breast cancer or cervical cancer is to
women. It has the potential to grow and spread quickly, yet, awareness
amongst men (and the general population) towards screening is low.
“ The Movember movement is a global campaign to raise awareness of
men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and
mental health. From humble beginnings back in 2003 the Movember
movement has grown to be a truly global one, inspiring support from
over 5 million people across the globe. We are deeply honoured to be
working with Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson to
change the Prostate Cancer narrative in Nigeria as part of the global
Movember movement. This is truly a great opportunity for us to
increase our impact in ensuring that Prostate Cancer and men’s health
gets the attention they deserve in Nigeria.