The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) and Kebbi State Ministry of Health were yesterday in Watchman Chapel Church Badariya Birnin Kebbi to sensitize the leadership of Christian community on the importance of cancer screening and ways to prevent cancer. The Christians were also sensitized on the Kebbi State Cancer Control Programme which includes Kebbi Cancer Indigent Funds, Free screening for various Cancers and Supports, among others.

A statement signed by Sanusi Bello Kalgo on behalf of MCF media team and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday, stated that the

commissioner for health, represented by Dr Nuhu Koko, the programme manager, Kebbi Cancer Control Programme solicited for the support of pastors in enlightening their congregations about cancer.

He added that Kebbi State, under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has contributed the sum of N30million into the indigent fund. Dr Koko urged the Christian community to take advantage of the state cancer control programme, stating that so far more than 300 cancer patients have benefited from the fund.

He further informed the gathering about the Kebbi Cancer Treatment Centre situated at Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo and the free services rendered at the centre. He also used the opportunity on behalf of the SMOH to appreciate the wife of the Kebbi State governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, who is also the chairperson Kebbi State Cancer Control Programme for her tireless and relentless support. He also thanked their partners MCF, WHO, CHAI, ROCHE and J&J for their continues support and also the CAN for providing the opportunity for the sensitization.

Earlier on , Dr. Ishak Lawal, a member of Kebbi Cancer Control Programme who spoke on behalf of Medicaid Team, Dr Ishak Lawal, educated the participants on the; Basic principles of cancer prevention and control; Causes of cancer and; Importance of screening.

In his vote of thanks the CAN chairman Kebbi State chapter Rev Isah Dangana thanked Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for the show of love and his kind gestures to the Christian community in the state. He also thanked Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu on cancer awareness and financial support her foundation is giving and other humanitarian services.