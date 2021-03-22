BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

The director Emergency Medical Response and Humanitarian Services Borno State Ministry of Health, Dr Babashehu Mohammed, yesterday disclosed how several marriages have been saved through repairs carried out on patients with Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) in the state.

Babashehu said prior to the successful surgeries carried out on the victims, there have been incidents of husbands of the affected women divorcing or sending them away once the wives began to experience discharges resulting from the disorder.

He added that women with this disability are often abandoned by their husbands and isolated from the community due to the smell and associated shame of the urine leakage.

He said to avert such misfortunes on the victims, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the Borno State Ministry

of Health embarked on two- weeks fistula campaign where over 100 women and girls are undergoing repair of the VVF.

He described VVF as an abnormal extension track, extending between the bladder (vesica) and vagina, which often allows the continuous,

uncontrolled and involuntary discharge of urine into the vagina vault.

Dr Mohammed said:” This programme which is spearheaded by UNFPA started in 2018 and the plan is to do the fistula campaign quarterly

and it is being done regularly. This time around for this quarter, about 27 complicated cases have been tackled.

“ At the end of the day, we may end up having over 100 patients for this particular repair. It is going to be a continuous process where

people will be mobilised to do the intensive surgery.

“ VVF is quite preventable and campaign is geared towards preventive measures such as early marriage among others which are being

discouraged now. And those services that have been successfully operated also go back with their history like identity card to the

communities.”

Speaking at the ward where some 27 newly repaired VVF survivors are recovering, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Mr

Edward Kallon, said the VVF survivors repair would also add impetus to the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs ) and also would restore hope to the women.