Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) has concluded plans to hold a leadership and business summit aimed at repositioning the association for more strategic engagement.

The president of the guild, Dr Raymond Kuti, in a statement yesterday, said the leadership and business summit would hold between May 12th to 15th in Abuja.

Kuti said the move was to reposition the Guild of Medical Directors and ensure it remained a strong partner in the Nigerian health care sector.

He said, “Members of the GMD are the owners of private health facilities and deliver most of the care to Nigerians. The private health sector is wholly complementary to the public health sector and comparatively, better equipped, to deliver quality health care.

“The event aims to bring all Guild members in Nigeria together as we reposition the association for more strategic engagements. The Guild is desirous of stimulating a vibrant and dynamic private sector able to withstand the current economic downturn and still deliver superlative health care.

“There will be didactic training on style, class, business planning, financial strategies, succession planning and politics. The GMD needs to be at the table with the government and its agencies when critical policy decisions are being made. This event is to strengthen the footprint of the GMD and ensure the viability of private health facilities.”

Also, the organising committee chairman, Dr Biodun Ogungbo, said the leadership and business summit was planned to strengthen the Guild’s footprint in Nigeria.