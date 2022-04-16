The managing director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi has called on medical practitioners to open up their minds to entrepreneurial skills and innovation, as effort to tackle brain drain in the country.

Ajayi made the call at the 2022 edition of the Obafemi Awolowo University Medical Students Association Conference, with the theme: “The Entrepreneur, the Business and the future:- Entrepreneurship as a veritable tool for stemming the brain drain and revamping the health sector.”

Ajayi revealed that the total collapse of the health sector is imminent in the face of the need for medical professionals all over the world in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Most Nations of the world have been adversely affected by the pandemic, and we and a few other countries are providing the manpower to keep their population alive at the expense of our own citizenry,” he added.

While the Nigerian doctors and other medical professionals are trooping out of the country in their thousands, Ajayi said myriads of foreigners are coming into the country and the reason for that is not far-fetched. “They see the challenges in the health sector as business opportunities,” he added.

He however tasked medical professionals to open up their minds to innovation and see beyond the consulting room in a hospital. “Opportunities abound in health insurance, medical emergency services, rural/community health, wellness, tele/digital health services sectors to mention a few. If we can begin to embrace our problem solving skills, we will in no small measure change our lives for the better. What we need to achieve our goals is to become entrepreneurs,” he advised.

He tasked doctors to hunger for creativity, to have the capacity to see things with a fresh pair of eyes, challenge the status quo, become repulsive to being average and strive for excellence in all they do.

He said: “tet your gut feelings, aided by data, drive your decision making. Entrepreneurs know that there are no safety nets while developing new ideas. If data shows you an opportunity go for it. Become comfortable with uncertainty. Do not become a slave to analysis paralysis. Over analysing situations may not allow you take risks. Entrepreneurs are risk takers.

“Be open to experimentation. Always willing to try out new things. Never settle in your comfort zone. Comfort zone is a place of stagnation and retardation. Be humble with your ideas. Always believe that improvement to your idea can come from someone you don’t expect to be able to contribute. Every entrepreneur is humble to see that he can be assisted. These characteristics I have shared with you if put into practice will help you become entrepreneurs who can predict the future they want,” he added.