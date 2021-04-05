BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

Seven days after President Muhammadu Buhari had embarked on a trip to the United Kingdom for a routine medical checkup, a group of Nigerians have started gathering at Abuja House in London to show support to the president.

This might apparently be a counter-measure for the daily protest against President Buhari’s visit by some Nigerians since his arrival in London on Tuesday last week.

The senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, took to his verified social media handles on Monday to announce the support and solidarity for the president by those he described as “patriotic Nigerians,” including posting their pictures.

Shehu wrote: “A cross section of patriotic Nigerians are currently converging at the Nigerian House in the United Kingdom to show solidarity and support for the Muhammadu Buhari led administration.”

Recall that the anti-Buhari protest led by Reno Omokri, has been taking place in front of Abuja House in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omokri, in a series of tweets last Friday, said the protesters were at the Abuja House to harass President Buhari out of London.

He lamented the inadequacies of Nigeria’s health sector, among other concerns.

It can also be recalled that presidential spokesperson, Mr. Femi Adesina, had in a statement on Monday, March 29, 2021, said the president will travel the next day and will return in about a fortnight.