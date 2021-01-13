BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has said that medicine security threat level in Nigeria was still very high, saying that prioritisation of local products and funding for research will help conquer the threat.

Recall that the government of Indian, in 2020 restricted exportation of some Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) due to impact of COVID 19.

The director-general of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, regretted that Nigeria has not done anything in regards to drug security since then.

Adigwe, who stated this during the NIPRD Phyto Media Engagement, on Monday in Abuja, said “The only movement we’ve seen is NIPRD articulating intellectual position the will enable us hit the ground running when the relevant resources are provided.

“But you can’t undertake this paradigm shift without the prioritisation from top leaders and policy makers and you cannot achieve that paradigm shift without funding. Those two things have not happened yet so the threat level to medicine remains extremely high.”

The DG stated that the institute had produced a drug (Niprimune Capsule) that may help patients recover from COVID 19 but lack of funding to undertake the remaining scientific activities has prevented the product from being in the market.

In his words: We used our machine learning and artificial intelligence capacity to identify that this product ‘Niprimune’ may have activities in management of Covid-19.

“During that time, almost a year ago, we have come on the television to appeal to philanthropists, development partners to support NIPRD with the funds that will enable us undertake the remaining scienctific activities that will enable us bring this product to the market for covid 19.

“It will shock you to learn that a few days ago, the authorities in Thailand approved the active ingredient of this product that I am holding in my hand. The authorities in Thailand have approved a tea based on this for treatment of covid 19.

“Even though NIPRD is one of the first in the world to come up with the hypothesis and this could help in COVID 19, we still have not gotten support to the level where we will finish the science to enable us bring this product. We have appealed for support from at least 30 development partners, philanthropists and foundations, we have written all of them. It will shock you to realise that the only orgsnisation that has committed to provide some of the funding to take this product to the next level is an organisation that is situated in Burkina Faso.

“So as regard funding, we are not where we are supposed to be as a county. In Nigeria currently, the data suggest that 0.04% of our GDP is channeled towards research and development. There is no developed country around the world that does not spend around 1- 5 % of their GDP on research and development. What it means is that those who are developed spend 100 times per capital as a country as to what we spend on research and development, so we are still far behind.

The DG however said that government alone can fund medicine production. “There is no where in the world that funding for medicine is left for government alone,” he noted.