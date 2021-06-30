Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has described the preparation of Medium- Term National Development Plan as a critical milestone in the life of any nation that aspires to be developed.

The governor stated this while addressing participants at a two-day workshop of Zonal Technical meeting on Medium Term National Development Plan at Gombe International Hotel.

Represented by the deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, Governor Yahaya also said planning is the bedrock for any sustainable development.

He explained that upon assumption of office his administration conducted a Needs Assessment across all the 114 Wards of the state, and in order to set Gombe State on a sound and sustainable development trajectory, the administration prepared a 10-year Development Agenda for Gombe State tagged DEVAGOM 2021-2031.

He said, “The plan articulated the present and future needs of our people through a robust stakeholders’ engagement at ward, local government, state, national and international levels.

“This participatory process was aimed at deepening ownership, transparency, accountability and sustainability.”

The development plan which is pivoted around the pillar of Economic Development, Infrastructural Development, Social Development and Sustainable Environment is aimed at enhancing a good governance and improved institutional capacity “.

The governor further stressed that to guide the implementation of DEVAGOM 2021-2031, they have evolved the process of preparing Medium-Term Sector Strategy (MTSS) that will provide the necessary link between DEVAGOM and budgeting process and enable a robust tracking of the plan.

He expressed delight that the Medium-Term National Development Plan is focused on lifting 34 million people out of poverty and generating 25 million jobs, adding that to achieve the goal, the plan also recognizes the youth population as key drivers for economic growth in the future.

In her remarks, the director, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Dr Gloria Ahmed pointed out that over the years national plans have not been working as expected, stressing that the Federal Ministry now wants to do it differently in order to achieve the desired goal.