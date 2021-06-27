Advertisements





Ace comedian, MC Makopolo, real name Mbam Uche Henry, born on June 15, 1988, is a multi-talented artiste with a midas touch.

An indigene of Ebonyi State, Mbam Uche Henry, whose nickname MC Makopolo is more often the name that is on the lips of fans and friends alike, was born in Kaduna State

Passion for what he does has set MC Makopolo well above the chasing pack. A man of many abilities, MC Makopolo continues to showcase to the world his prowess to make the most of whatever he does.

Welcome to the world of Mbam Uche Henry popularly known as MC Makopolo.

Actor, journalist and comedian, MC Makopolo, has been a star performer in the last couple of years, winning a number of prestigious awards that can make his contemporaries grin with envy.

He has scooped Comedian Of The Year at Crock City People Awards and the Benue Profile Awards.

Other awards won by MC Makopolo comprise Best Youth Comedian at Standup Comedians Awards; Best Comedian in Abuja (2011-2013) and Best Social Media Personality Of the Year 2018.

The narrative of this spectacular entertainer reminds us all of the need to always do our utmost best in whatever we do. It also teaches us never to settle for less, rather, to always push for the very top.

That MC Makopolo is today a success story, a role model to the youths and a patriotic Nigerian willing to contribute his bit to the progress of our nation is a call for Nigerians regardless of age or class status to strongly believe in themselves.

MC Makopolo’s desire to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians also underscores the undeniable truth of his genuine love for charity works. He is a giver who does not hold back from helping those in need at any point in time.

MC Makopolo has given so much to charity, making a world of difference in the life of the less privileged and indigent persons in the society.

Speaking on his charity works, MC Makopolo said, “it is important to help because that is the one clarion call that we all have been called to do, to help each other in order for us to make the world a better place”.

He may not have the biggest pocket in the entertainment industry but MC Makopolo whose net worth is not yet estimated, but is reported to be in millions of naira, but MC Makopolo’s contributions to the alleviation of poverty in Nigeria is becoming legendary and cannot be deleted from the sands of time in Nigeria.

