Nyakim Gatwech is a South Sudanese model, brand ambassador and Instagram influencer. Her uniquely dark skin gained her the famous “queen of dark” title. She is the blackest or better put, the darkest woman in the world.

Nyakim Gatwech was born on the January 27, 1993, at Gambela, Ethiopia. Her parents are of South Sudan descent. Even though the queen of dark has rarely been to South Sudan, she still considers herself a full blooded South Sudanese.

She is one you can’t help but wonder at her beauty. Her blue-black skin is so beautiful that it has attracted her many followers on social media.

Just like Khoudia Diop, another highly pigmented Instagram sensation, Nyakim, faced lots of discriminations due to her skin colour before coming to limelight. Especially from people pressuring her to bleach her skin.

Today, many dark skinned women look up to her as a role model. She is indeed the true expression of the uncommon beauty possessed by dark skinned people across the world.

Interestingly, the blackest queen in the world is in a love relationship with a white man.