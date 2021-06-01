For any aspiring entrepreneurs, you will want to meet the enterprising and talented Holly Meyer Lucas. Not only is she an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs, but Holly is the prime example of why people should pursue their dreams.

Holly Meyer Lucas is a 34-year-old real estate business owner living in Jupiter, Florida. Holly has not always lived in the United States. She has lived in several countries during her life, which has led her to be fond of learning about new cultures.

Continuing to adapt and love new cultures is a trait that has followed her into her career. The love for learning encourages her to adapt to new trends to better her career and be in line, or even ahead, of the times.

During the early years of her career, Holly soon found a love for medical software sales. Not particularly the sales side, but Holly had a keen interest in electronic medical records. During this job, she had to travel a lot which she loved. Although Holly hoped to pursue this gap in the market and make a more successful career from it, her lifestyle did not align.

Holly met the baseball player, and her now-husband, Ed Lucas in 2015. With Ed’s job entailing lots of travel, and hers did too, one of the two needed to give up their job and pursue something new so that one could be at home with their three boys, Rhodes, Brooks, and Desi.

The entrepreneurial dreams were not shattered. Instead, a better idea came to fruition which suited her work from home idea. Holly woke up one day and realized she should pursue a career that aligns with her leadership personality. So, Holly created a real estate business.

With her husband being in the sports industry, her niche of sports and entertainment is ideal. Since starting her company in 2015, Holly has seen immense success and is now within the top 2% of real estate agents nationwide.