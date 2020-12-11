Lotteries are a very prevalent way of winning a lump sum amount of money with a sheer bit of luck and a little investment. Participation and successfully being victorious in a lottery are like a fantasy for the variety of the masses. Lotto Nigeria is the name of a Nigerian brand that hosts lotteries and motivates such kinds of individuals to participate in them. Lotto Nigeria is a brand under the guidance of the Nigerian organization termed Fortune Games Limited Company. For people who are always waiting for an opportunity to take part in lotteries, this trusted brand of Lotto Nigeria makes things extremely simple for them.

Lotto Nigeria provides all individuals with two types of lotteries, namely GG World Million and GG World Keno. The official website of Lotto Nigeria has all the information about their procedures and all about their announcements, hosting lottery information. Rules and regulations are there on the website for each lottery game. They should be read by the individuals who are going to participate and also followed.

https://lottonigeria.com

How to Play

There are a set of rules to be followed while playing these two kinds of lotteries. Each lottery is different from the other on the basis of the rules and regulations.

GG World Million

Lotto Nigeria provides a lottery game called GG World Million which is very simple and easy for the participants to understand and play in an orderly manner from wherever and whenever it is suitable to them from any part of the globe. It’s a non-complicated wager which can provide anyone with the prize. The rules are: –

There are a series of numbers between 1 to 50. Each participant has to choose any five numbers, termed as his/her main five numbers.

In the next phase, each player has to choose the other two numbers from the series of 1 to 12.

There is also a tool provided to the users, which can help them to automatically choose five numbers rather than picking them manually by themselves.

Prize Money

The basic jackpot is NGN 380,000,000. If for any reason, none of the players can have the right choice of numbers, the prize money is moved forward to the next round of play, hence increasing the prize money until someone wins. Nigerians are very much motivated to play such lotteries as they are being organized and looked into by one of the most trusted organizations in the globe. A person can understand the format of the game by single-handedly having a glance at their official website.

GG World Keno

This game of lottery is also similar to the last one. This one also involves the approach to numbers. The rules are: –

There are a series of numbers between 1 to 70. Each participant has to choose 1-10 numbers in that range.

The participants can use the tool to select numbers instead of doing it manually by themselves quickly.

After a fixed interval of four minutes, each draw of the lottery takes place.

There is a total of 20 numbers drawn in each play, and if each of the numbers drawn matches the ones the participant has, that participant wins.

Prize Money

Every participant is allowed to choose as many lines as they want while putting a small amount on one line at the draw. The minimum stake would be NGN 100 for every line the participant takes. Simply put, the more lines the person invests in the more his/her opportunities of being victorious increase. There is also a multiplier that could go up to 10x. The rules of using this multiplier and how it enhances any participant’s chances of winning are described on the website—the more the opportunity to win, the better for a lottery.

To know the results of your lottery, do visit the official website to check Nigerian results online.

Why Is It Worth Playing?

The planet we live on is filled with rules, and the whole world abides by them. There are always rumors, judgments, and doubts which cause every individual to believe that the thing is not right to do. People tend to forget that in this society, People are the ones who are making the rules and are making the choices for us. Around this, we all forget that we are also people. Some things may be bad for the other and good for us.

A person will never learn until they take risks rather than following what’s written in a signboard. A person always becomes wiser after he has faced many difficulties and took risks to become what the person, he/she is today. The will to take risks and the saying “High risk equals high reward” is always to be followed by a person to realize the value of life. Hence, Lotto Nigeria is a lottery meant to be played because it does make you take a risk, but it may also provide you with a higher reward.

Any gamble is not banned from playing. If the person has the right amount of money and he wants to try his luck in a lottery, it is just his/her choice, and the person may get the reward for the risk he/she is taking. Hence, Lotteries are never a prohibition to any individual; it is worth playing and known to be one of the greatest games of gambling.