INNOCENT ODOH with agency report

Meghan Markle yesterday sent a handwritten card to accompany a wreath she and Prince Harry have had made to remember his grandfather.

Meghan has had to miss the funeral in Windsor because she is pregnant and could not get medical permission to fly.

However it was confirmed on Saturday afternoon that she would watch the ceremony from their home in California, where it began at 6.30am Pacific time.

Meghan and Harry used the florist who put together the flowers for the evening reception of their wedding in May 2018 for the wreath, and chose flowers related to the duke’s life.

They chose Acanthus mollis (Bear’s breeches), the national flower of Greece, to represent the Duke of Edinburgh’s heritage and Eryngium (Sea Holly), to represent the Royal Marines.

They also requested campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honour of June being the duke’s birth month.

The florist also put together the arrangements for Archie’s christening at the private chapel in Windsor Castle, and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.

Meghan wrote a card to accompany the wreath. Before she found success as an actress, she made money through calligraphy.

Harry arrived in the UK earlier in the week to attend the ceremony but has had to remain in quarantine because there are no trav

ADVERTISEMENT

el corridors open at the moment.

He has been living at Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor home which was given to him and Meghan after their wedding by the Queen.

He shared his own tribute after his grandfather’s death, saying: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.”

He added: “You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

In the days following the duke’s death, his friend Gyles Brandreth revealed that Philip had thought Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was “madness” and said “no good would come from it”.

However, he was not against TV interviews, but his reaction stemmed from his advice over the years was always “don’t talk about yourself”.

Of Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back, Brandreth said: “The Duke of Edinburgh was not pleased, nor did he believe that Harry and Meghan were doing the right thing, either for the country or for themselves.

“Contrary to the popular caricature of him, the Duke of Edinburgh was neither judgmental nor unfeeling.”

Harry said they had been keeping in touch via video calls after he and his wife and son moved to the US.

Harry shares a background of active military service with his grandfather and will be wearing his medals on his suit during the procession and funeral ceremony on Saturday.