The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first public appearance since her father’s arrest, arriving at the European Parliament in Brussels with Prince Harry on Tuesday, November 10.

The couple appeared at an event to discuss child online safety in Brussels, where Prince Harry delivered a speech at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation commemorating children who passed on as a result of suffering harm on social media.

Meghan attended the Lost Screen Memorial event, but she pulled out of delivering her planned speech alongside the Duke of Sussex.

It was Meghan’s first public appearance since her father was charged with possessing child sexual abuse photos.

They were met by waiting delegates and a large press pack, with journalists shouting to ask Meghan how she was feeling.

Harry and Meghan, both dressed in black, made no comment.

Meghan had also been due to speak but cancelled her address, a spokesperson for the couple said.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Meghan, who said in a statement last month that she was “deeply distressed” at the allegations about her father, did not feel strong enough to speak at the event.

U.S. authorities charged Thomas Markle, 82, with possession of child sexual abuse photos last week, including photographs of himself with undressed underage girls, found in rented storage units in California.