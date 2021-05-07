ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are already divvying up their massive fortune, and in the process, Melinda has become a billionaire on her own, according to reports by Forbes.

Bill’s investment vehicle, Cascade Investment, transferred nearly $2.4 billion in securities to Melinda on Monday, May 3, the same day the pair announced their surprise divorce, according to SEC filings. That makes Melinda worth at least $2.4 billion, while the stock transfer puts a slight dent in Bill’s net worth, which fell to an estimated $128.1 billion, from $130.4 billion on Tuesday.

Even after the ten-figure transfer, the Microsoft cofounder remains the fourth richest person in the world. Melinda received 2.94 million shares of AutoNation and 14.1 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co., which are worth $309 million and $1.5 billion