All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that there will be no membership registration and revalidation by proxy as all intending and existing members must be physically present for the registration exercise.

LEADERSHIP Friday also observed, yesterday, the commencement of distribution of registration materials from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja to all designated registration centres nationwide.

The distribution exercise was supervised by the national secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe alongside the party’s director of Administration, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman and director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a train-the-trainers workshop for officials of the APC membership registration exercise supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) yesterday in Abuja, the party said the process will be conducted in-line with Covid-19 protocols.

APC director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner told participants at the workshop that “There is no room for membership registration and revalidation by proxy.

That is why we have paid attention to cultural peculiarities and possible restrictions in some parts of the country by ensuring that the composition of the membership registration officials comprises all gender.”

At the workshop, a training manual for the registration officials stated that the nationwide membership registration and register update of the party is an important and most unique element of growing the party in preparation for all future electoral outings.