By ANDREW ESSIEN, ABUJA

Director -general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu

Lukman has said that no leader of the party was against the current

nationwide membership registration and revalidation.

Dismissing insinuations in some quarters that some party chieftains

were not in sync with the process, Lukman said the participation of

party leaders are enough evidence.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Both Tinubu and Akande had expressed

reservations over the exercise at the weekend even though the duo went

on to revalidate their membership.

In a statement however, the PGF DG said the concentration of party

leaders should be that the current process should not be at variance

with the old register.

According to Lukman, with all leaders of the party, including Chief

Akande and Asiwaju Tinubu accepting to revalidate their membership,

the message is that every party member should revalidate his/her

membership. There is no better evidence today that all APC leaders are

united other than the ongoing membership registration/revalidation

exercise.

“Our APC leaders may have all their different political permutations.

But they are united in the fact that for their permutation to come

with strong electoral prospects, the development of the party, APC,

especially in terms of its membership is an important precondition.

Above all, the freedom of members to aspire for leadership positions

must not be constrained by the undemocratic factors of imposition

familiar to our politics in Nigeria.

“What is very clear is that all leaders of the APC are interested in

the success of the membership registration/revalidation exercise. The

expectation is that it will produce more members and whatever is the

problem associated with the old membership register will be resolved.

Part of what every progressive democrat in APC will have to address is

to ensure democratic control of the APC membership register.

“To be able to exercise democratic control should mean that the

register is retrievable and can be update almost similar to what

obtains in INEC in the case of voters register. In this day and age,

with all the advancement in technology, it should be possible to have

a virtual interface that linked the membership database in the

National Secretariat with all our wards, local governments and states

such that it can be updated with ease.

“This raises the question of what mechanism exists in the party to

guarantee that the National Secretariat of the party is democratically

controlled. How is it supervised and who is it accountable to? These

need to be determined beyond assumptions.

“Part of what should be acknowledged is that membership

registration/revalidation is a determining condition for the Caretaker

Committee to bring the party back to democratic control by members.

How can this be guaranteed when for instance the structure that

control the membership of the party is weakly controlled by leaders of

the party? Part of the ongoing debate around the APC membership

registration/revalidation should be how to strengthen the Secretariat

of the party and make it accountable to organs of the party and not

just individual leaders.”

Lukman said the reality of conducting the exercise manually with

limited deployment of technology, if any at all, must be a source of

concern for every party leader.

“Given the manual way the exercise is being handled, how is it going

to be insulated from being controlled by some individual leaders of

the party? Getting leaders and members to have confidence and own the

process will require some consideration during statutory meetings of

structures of the party. It is not simply about legitimacy of

decisions of the National Chairman or even the Caretaker Committee.”