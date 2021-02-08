By ANDREW ESSIEN, ABUJA
Director -general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu
Lukman has said that no leader of the party was against the current
nationwide membership registration and revalidation.
Dismissing insinuations in some quarters that some party chieftains
were not in sync with the process, Lukman said the participation of
party leaders are enough evidence.
LEADERSHIP recalls that Both Tinubu and Akande had expressed
reservations over the exercise at the weekend even though the duo went
on to revalidate their membership.
In a statement however, the PGF DG said the concentration of party
leaders should be that the current process should not be at variance
with the old register.
According to Lukman, with all leaders of the party, including Chief
Akande and Asiwaju Tinubu accepting to revalidate their membership,
the message is that every party member should revalidate his/her
membership. There is no better evidence today that all APC leaders are
united other than the ongoing membership registration/revalidation
exercise.
“Our APC leaders may have all their different political permutations.
But they are united in the fact that for their permutation to come
with strong electoral prospects, the development of the party, APC,
especially in terms of its membership is an important precondition.
Above all, the freedom of members to aspire for leadership positions
must not be constrained by the undemocratic factors of imposition
familiar to our politics in Nigeria.
“What is very clear is that all leaders of the APC are interested in
the success of the membership registration/revalidation exercise. The
expectation is that it will produce more members and whatever is the
problem associated with the old membership register will be resolved.
Part of what every progressive democrat in APC will have to address is
to ensure democratic control of the APC membership register.
“To be able to exercise democratic control should mean that the
register is retrievable and can be update almost similar to what
obtains in INEC in the case of voters register. In this day and age,
with all the advancement in technology, it should be possible to have
a virtual interface that linked the membership database in the
National Secretariat with all our wards, local governments and states
such that it can be updated with ease.
“This raises the question of what mechanism exists in the party to
guarantee that the National Secretariat of the party is democratically
controlled. How is it supervised and who is it accountable to? These
need to be determined beyond assumptions.
“Part of what should be acknowledged is that membership
registration/revalidation is a determining condition for the Caretaker
Committee to bring the party back to democratic control by members.
How can this be guaranteed when for instance the structure that
control the membership of the party is weakly controlled by leaders of
the party? Part of the ongoing debate around the APC membership
registration/revalidation should be how to strengthen the Secretariat
of the party and make it accountable to organs of the party and not
just individual leaders.”
Lukman said the reality of conducting the exercise manually with
limited deployment of technology, if any at all, must be a source of
concern for every party leader.
“Given the manual way the exercise is being handled, how is it going
to be insulated from being controlled by some individual leaders of
the party? Getting leaders and members to have confidence and own the
process will require some consideration during statutory meetings of
structures of the party. It is not simply about legitimacy of
decisions of the National Chairman or even the Caretaker Committee.”