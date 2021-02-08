ADVERTISEMENT

By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman, has said that no leader of the party was against the current nationwide membership registration and revalidation.

Dismissing insinuations in some quarters that some party chieftains were not in sync with the process, Lukman said the participation of party leaders is enough evidence.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Both Tinubu and Akande had expressed reservations over the exercise at the weekend even though the duo went on to revalidate their membership.

In a statement however, the PGF DG said the concentration of party leaders should be that the current process should not be at variance with the old register.

According to Lukman, With all leaders of the party, including Chief Akande and Asiwaju Tinubu accepting to revalidate their membership, the message is that every party member should revalidate his/her membership. There is no better evidence today that all APC leaders are united other than the ongoing membership registration/revalidation exercise.

“Our APC leaders may have all their different political permutations. But they are united in the fact that for their permutation to come with strong electoral prospects, the development of the party, APC, especially in terms of its membership is an important precondition. Above all, the freedom of members to aspire for leadership positions must not be constrained by the undemocratic factors of imposition familiar to our politics in Nigeria.

“What is very clear is that all leaders of the APC are interested in the success of the membership registration/revalidation exercise. The expectation is that it will produce more members and whatever is the problem associated with the old membership register will be resolved. Part of what every progressive democrat in APC will have to address is to ensure democratic control of the APC membership register.

“To be able to exercise democratic control should mean that the register is retrievable and can be update almost similar to what obtains in INEC in the case of voters register. In this day and age, with all the advancement in technology, it should be possible to have a virtual interface that linked the membership database in the National Secretariat with all our wards, local governments and states such that it can be updated with ease.

“This raises the question of what mechanism exist in the party to guarantee that the National Secretariat of the party is democratically controlled. How is it supervised and who is it accountable to? These needs to be determined beyond assumptions.

“Part of what should be acknowledged is that membership registration/revalidation is a determining condition for the Caretaker Committee to bring the party back to democratic control by members. How can this be guaranteed when for instance the structure that control the membership of the party is weakly controlled by leaders of the party? Part of the ongoing debate around the APC membership registration/revalidation should be how to strengthen the Secretariat of the party and make it accountable to organs of the party and not just individual leaders.”

Lukman said the reality of conducting the exercise manually with limited deployment of technology, if any at all, must be a source of concern for every party leader.

“Given the manual way the exercise is being handled, how is it going to be insulated from being controlled by some individual leaders of the party? Getting leaders and members to have confidence and own the process will require some consideration during statutory meetings of structures of the party. It is not simply about legitimacy of decisions of the National Chairman or even the Caretaker Committee.”