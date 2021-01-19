ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, has said the forthcoming membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will put the party a step ahead of other political parties in the country.

Nwuke, who disclosed this while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said the exercise, scheduled to begin across the country on January 25, 2021, will help the party in the area of planning and research.

He said: “ We are really organizing our own census and I am proud as a party member that the APC believes in the collection and collation of data. This would help our planning and research efforts and put us one step ahead of our opponents.

“We need to know our strengths and our weaknesses in parts of the country, in the states, in the wards and the units. We would be able to tell through the returns that we shall get in the field.”

Nwuke, who is also the spokesman of the APC caretaker committee in Rivers State, decried the decision of some members of the party in the state to truancate the exercise.

The former federal lawmaker said: “The registration exercise is welcome because it gives the APC an opportunity to take stock of its membership.

Our membership is enlarging through the entry of new members and their supporters.

“These people deserve to be properly captured in our register. Some have left us too. There are people have left us for instance, people who have departed as a result of natural occurrences like death and other forms of physical or mental incapacitation. Our records should reflect this. What this means is that we have a chance when this exercise is done to know how many we are.

“Recall that during our last National Convention which picked our presidential candidate and elected our national officials, we were able, through our membership strength to make a projection on the approximate number of votes to expect in the presidential race for example.

“This is why we support the membership revalidation exercise that some persons, for the wrong reasons, want to shoot down in Rivers State by approaching the courts for no justifiable reason. The question to ask is, how does registration or revalidation of membership threaten them?”