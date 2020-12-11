The minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has called on men to condemn all forms of Gender-based Violence (GBV) against women as a way of ending the menace in the country.

Mrs Tallen, who made the appeal during a programme entitled: “Walk In Her Shoe to End Sexual and Gender-based violence” organised by Proactive Gender Initiatives (PGI) in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday in Abuja, also condemned all forms of violence against women.

She said, “I am so emotional about this. We are making progress. All along the 16 days of advocacy, I keep urging more men to speak against violence against women.

“From creation, God knows that man cannot do it alone and he created woman to complement man. The reason for creation is love. Let’s care and love the women. It is love that brought you up and make this world a better place.”

On his part, the coordinator, PGI, Barr Esther Uzoma, noted that the trait which propels violence against women also propels sexual abuse of children and corruption.

Uzoma also urged men to celebrate women and don’t beat them. Speaking further, she said that violence against women fuels abhorrent neglect of widows, the insidious surcharge of our youths, and the absolute neglect of law and order.

The chairman, NUJ, FCT, Emmanuel Ogbeche, assured that the union would continue to support the fight against all forms of violence against women.

He also appealed to the minister to support women in the rural communities to demonstrate the willingness to end the menace. The highlight of the event was a pledge against sexual and gender based-violence.