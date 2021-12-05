In meeting God, God told Noah that problem is coming and that he had to escape from the problem that was coming.

In meeting God, you get information, and they say information is power. Why are you doing that business and it is not moving? It’s because you lack information.

Why is it that something that you invested on and nothing is coming out? It is because there is an information you lack and there is an information you need.

In meeting God, Noah was told there was a way of escape. He built a giant boat and there was escape.

Jacob wanted God’s blessings but he had no relationship with God, until he met God’ through this staircase to heaven. He lived a life without making impact. There is no man or woman, boy or girl who meets the Almighty and your life will not make impact.

What I am saying this morning has nothing to do with age. The psalmist says I am wiser than my elders, t has nothing to do with age. That is why the bible says “your sons and daughters shall prophesy, your young men shall see visions. It has nothing to do with how young or old you are.”

God was speaking to Samuel at a young age and speaking to Moses at the age of 80. It doesn’t matter what age, it just has to do wth seriousness and determination and a heart to meet God.

Do you want your life to make impact? You need a meeting with the Almighty!

Samuel in meeting God heard the voice of God and he received a mandate as a prophet in Israel. Since the day that Samuel met God’, he became a man of impact

When you want revival in your spiritual life, the true revival will only start when you meet the Lord.

Those who met Him in scriptures, they were never the same afterwards.

Do you notice you’re stagnant spiritually? You need to catch a revelation of the Almighty.

This is a very serious matter, and this is what I am bringing forth to you here this morning. Read through your bibles from the first page to the last page, men once they met God. Just read about the lives of those who met God, they are the ones who made impact in their generation.

Make up your mind this morning. There are prayers and there are prayers.

You can pray and God can appear in your dream the way He appeared to Jacob. You can pray right there where you are and God opens your eyes. You can pray and God talks to you the way I am talking to you now.

You can pray and God opens your eyes and you see the things of God, and you close your eyes and see the things of God.

You can pray yourself into the prophetic. It is not everybody you read about in the bible that God called. There are some people God did not call, but they prayed themselves into relevance.

What you see determines what you know. What you know determines how far you will go.

When you meet God, you will know your position.

When Peter met Jesus and Jesus asked him to throw his net into the sea and he caught fish, Peter looked at Jesus and said depart from me, for I am a sinner. He saw himself.

A lot of us have not seen ourselves yet. Some are even thinking in their heart that they are very good. The bible says ‘all those rightousness you’re putting together, they are filthy rags’.

When you meet God, you will see your sin for what they are. The horrible ugly sin that you are committing. When you meet God, you experience His presence, then you begin to receive information to move your life forward. If you don’t have that information, you may be in trouble. The lack of that information is what has troubled so many lives now. When you meet God, it is then you will receive spiritual vision. God opens your eyes, you see what others do not see. And you are keyed into the inner circle of Heaven. What is going to happen in one year, two years is revealed to you. He may now say ‘son, keep quiet and don’t say anything and behold what is going to happen’.

I am praying for somebody here and I’m praying from my heart, that you will receive an encounter that will change your destiny forever in the name of Jesus!