BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

The United Nations, UN Resident Coordinator, Mr Edward Callon said in Sokoto that men who derived pleasure in raping underage girls are mentally ill.

“It is shameful when we abuse people we claim to love. Lots of men are mentally ill. What do you enjoy or get from a 3 years old girl? Do we need a 60 years old man that raped a 3 years old in any society? Mr Callon asked.

While advising that efforts should be made towards shaming perpetrators of Gender Based Violence if the society is to change for good, Mr Callon added that he is impressed by the quality of good governance he saw in Sokoto under Governor Amimu Waziri Tambuwal, pledging, that they will continue to support his government.

Speaking at a one day quarterly Spotlight Initiative coordination meeting on Ending Gender Based Violence in Sokoto’, the UN Resident Coordinator wondered why Nigeria has lots of policies but faced with the challenges of implementation.

The one day quarterly coordination meeting as organized by the Sokoto State Ministry for Women and Children Affairs with the support from EU–UN Spotlight Initiative was to review their activities on ending violence against women and girl child in the state between January to November, 2020.

Addressing participants on the importance of the meeting, Sokoto Office UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, Mr Pius Uwamanua, said the issue of GBV is actually a pandemic that must be addressed collectively.

In her welcome address, the State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Kulu Abdullahi Sifawa said the meeting will amongst others highlight way forward on ending GBV in the state.

Commending the state government for it’s support, Kulu Sifawa added that, “Governor Amimu Waziri Tambuwal is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that our women and children are protected in every part of the state”.

Expressing worries over the issue GBV, Chief of Sokoto UNICEF Field office, Matema Ranga said when children are abused they become increasingly prone to other abuses and likely engage in the violence themselves overtime.

Presenting data on the incidences of GBV in the state within the period under review, Gender Based Violence Response Team, acting chairman, Rabiu Bello Gandi said they have recorded no fewer than 402 Cases of SGBV In Sokoto Between January and November, 2020.

According to Rabiu, the figure could be more as the data was only for the official cases reported.

Chairman of the quarterly meeting and deputy governor of Sokoto state, Hon Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya said the society generally need peace, adding that violence of any form must be condemned.