The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has concluded arrangements to host the Men’s Premier Basketball League final 8, from November 11 to 18, 2021, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

According to press statement Signed by director of press and public relations, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Muhammed Manga, the National Premier Basketball Men’s League play-offs held at both Atlantic and Savannah Conferences in Akure, Ondo State, and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, produced the final top eight teams that will compete at the Men’s Premier League final.

The teams include; River Hoopers, Kwara Falcons, Lagos Islanders, Police Batons, Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls, Nigeria Customs and Benue Braves.

Teams are expected to arrive Abuja November 11 and depart November 18, 2021.

The winner of the top 8 teams premier league will represent Nigeria at the Basketball African League scheduled to hold later in the year.