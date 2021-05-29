As Nigeria join the world to commemorate this year menstrual hygiene day, Menstrual Sensitization Initiative “Pad-up Africa” has called on federal government to domesticate law to distribute free sanitary pads to women and teenage girls in the country in order to cushion the effect of menstrual health and hygiene management at all levels in Nigeria.

The Founder of the group, Ashley Lori who made the call while speaking during the foundation sensitization/donation sanitary pads visit to communities yesterday in Abuja, in commemoration of 2021 World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Lori, stressed the need for women to go green with reusable sanitary pads, noted that providing access to feminine hygiene products will go a long way to address the problem to a great extent.

She said, “The world need to understand that a girl’s that cannot have access to sanitary pads or menstrual products cannot achieve her potential, and we cannot have a balance society without an equal opportunity given to a girl and a boy.

“So, that is why we are here to maximize the African girl child potential by enabling her have access to sanitary wares menstrual hygiene product, good sanitation and balance mental health so that she can concentrate on her school and study.

“The myth is this society is strong. This is a society where we interviewed a girl who said she likes to use rag, and that when she washes her blood and pours it on the floor, God accepts her sacrifice.

“Women and girls may experience negative health consequences when they lack the supplies and facilities to manage their menstrual health,” she said.

In her remarks, the project coordinator of Pad-up Africa, Ladi Ogbolea, call on well-meaning Nigerians and the government to support the organisation in training women to be financially independent.

Also speaking, one the beneficiary, Blessing Moses, thank Pad up Africa Initiative, said “I say thank you to you people that have come to give us pad. God will bless you. We pray for PADup Africa God will give you more to much money in life.

“We are just Managing our life here to find something for us to eat, so we don’t have a lot of money to eat talk more of buying pads for ourselves.

“That why some of us are using clothes because we don’t have money to buy pads because is very costly we don’t have money to buy it,” she said.