EDUCATION

I attended Mary Wood Primary and Mary Wood Secondary School, Franklin Road in Lagos.

I left Nigeria for the United Kingdom when I was 19 years old working full time (evening until midnight). After sometimes I went back to school to study at the Charted Institute of Banking (CIB). All the professional courses were self-funded.

After the completion of my studies I started working at the Royal Court of Justice and worked there for over seven years before taking professional course in ICT and I am now qualified as Certified Microsoft Systems Engineer, (MSCE) Certified Microsoft Database Administrator (MCDBA) and later became Microsoft Solution Provider (MSP).

CAREER

I started in the U.K by going to Italy and USA to buy goods to sell while still working full time and bringing up children and raising a home. I also will travel to Nigeria on a Wednesday for a meeting and back to London on Sunday and go back to work on Monday and continue school runs. My husband and children were very supportive, there were times I invest all the family savings into the business without the knowledge of my husband (that was in those days though) still, I will not get paid for the work I did in Nigeria. That is why I constantly pray for the organisations that supported me in Nigeria. They were the ones that kept me going when others were all out to frustrate me out of business.

Previously, i trained in mental capacity Act 1995 (1), POVA training, dementia training, drug and alcohol training, care first training, Advanced Needs, Risk and Support Plans Training, Telecare Assessors and Equipment Training, Chubb Installation Training, Professional Boundaries, Appraisal training for managers, Interviewing skills, Training the trainer course, Protection from abuse (children, protection of vulnerable adults, customer Service training., how to deal with aggressive customers, equal opportunity training., computer training centre (CTC) – NVQ level 11 in administration.

software testing – Mercury Interactive. Prince Computer training centre – Y2K compliance training

ICT qualifications: MCSE/ MCDBA/ MCSP, APMG- International Change Management Practitioner

GDPR- foundation and practitioner,

LTSC – Communications Training course, Pitman’s Typing – 1st class pass

5 GCE O/Levels, Microsoft training – MCP, MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer), MCDBA (Microsoft certified database administrator)

My current trainings are in 2017 Training (CPD certified), Enfield Council Freedom of Information Course Enfield Council Information Security Training Course, Risk Assessment Interactive, Fire Safety Interactive, Health and Safety, we are all responsible video, managing, others effectively-dealing with absence, public speaking, staff information security policy, universal credit (online resources), Lone Working (Employees) Interactive, Bomb Evacuation Interactive- Standard, Asbestos Awareness Interactive, Stress Management (Employees) Interactive, Stress Management (Managers) Interactive, Legionella Video, Slips, Trips and Falls Video, DSE Interactive, COSHH Interactive, Office Safety Interactive, Working at Height Interactive, Driving Safety Video and in Introduction Safety Interactive

I attended a lot of seminars and read books like Rich Dad Poor Dad, The Assignment, The Secret of the Millionaire Mindset, Think and Grow Rich, just to mention a few and all this inspired me that one can be whatever one wants to be.

I run a foremost consultancy firm, Ronix Consult, with roots in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Only recently, My firm launched its first book captioned; “Mining Exploration In Nigeria: How to Investi In The Mining Sector In Nigeria. The book in question, is a compendium of everything about mining in Nigeria. The book provides a new take on mining investment in Nigeria from the perspective of an investor. It provides a comprehensive view of the vast array of mineral resources available in Nigeria, where they are located and how interested stakeholders can go about it.

I am also the the chief executive officer of Global Women Network, a United Kingdom-based Non-governmental Organisation with roots in Nigeria. At present, the network is organising a seminar to coincide with the launching of its Information Communication Technology related courses for the benefit of some selected participants. At completion of any of the training offered by our organisation, successful participants will be supported in setting up a business enterprise and mentored until they can stand on their own.

CHALLENGES

One of my greatest challenges at the moment is doing business in Nigeria. I am looking forward to when we would experience an enabling environment and get paid after a service is delivered without hitches.

This is not to say all transactions go bad but the majority do to that I would like to say a very big thank you to our partners that have supported us over the years and still counting. I am now meeting some great people.

I was way too trusting and this has cost me a lot of money in the past. I was operating on a gentleman’s agreement but I soon realised 10 years on that Nigeria does not work like that ( you need to shine your eye).

It is important to note that while we were building our brand we met the good, the bad and the very ugly but the good soon outshined the bad and we met some great people who supported us and have now turned into family.

I found things difficult when dealing with women in those days. I do not know why though but things are changing now and it was the bad experience I had that made me set up a women’s foundation because I believe in empowering people. And once you meet the right people great things happen.

BALANCING FAMILY AND CAREER

I have been married for over 30 years to a loving, supportive and caring husband. We are blessed with three children and a granddaughter.

It is very difficult to combine family with International business. I could not commit fully to my Nigeria business until now that all the children are grown. I can only give God Almighty all the glory for my family to be intact and still going with the business since 2005 can only be with God’s help and a supportive husband and family.

I love spending time with my family, girl’s trips or outings (especially spa treatment), going to the gym; but since COVID-19 I have signed up to peleton. I also love dancing. I love helping people because it brings joy to my heart hence, the setting up of the women’s foundation. I do not like when vulnerable people are being cheated especially by authorities or caregivers.

We are currently setting up in the U.K and Nigeria. We will like to eventually have ICT training centres set up across Nigeria and have Nigerian ladies run the foundation to be able to achieve their life’s ambition.

ADVICE TO FELLOW WOMEN

You need to find your passion and start working on it even if part-time until it builds. If you have to continue working until it materialises just make sure you at least work on it daily even if just for an hour. No one cares about your passion but you. Shower it with prayers and ask for guidance from God.

LIFE IN BRIEF

Roni Akins was in IT for over ten years as a Microsoft Certified System Engineer but when she began bearing children she ventured into Real Estate and went on to establish a Real Estate Agency in the U.K after she returned from the USA –Atlanta.

In 2005 her mentor advised she started looking at doing business in Nigeria that was in 2005. Following her advice they set up a real estate agency and media outfit called Global Homes Magazine and thought things will start moving as Nigeria is home, they soon realised that Nigeria was so difficult to navigate plus it took them over a decade to start creating a brand.