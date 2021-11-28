The proposed merger between Honeywell Flour Mills (HFMP) and Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) will enhance food security in the country, Honeywell Group saidThe group said, this deal will see the coming together of two businesses who have, over the years, established themselves as innovators and leaders in the food manufacturing industry.

Stating that this business combination creates a platform for one combined entity to help in Nigeria’s push for food security, it stressed that the goal is to feed a nation with a booming population of over 200 million.

The merger also comes at a strategic time when the opportunities stemming from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are finally coming to the fore, Honeywell group said.

On his part. the managing director, Honeywell Group Limited, Obafemi Otudeko said, this deal is in line with the evolution of Honeywell Group and its vision of creating value that transcends generations.

For over two decades, he said, the company supported Honeywell Flour Mills to build a strong business with a production capacity of 835,000 metric tonnes of food per annum.

His firm, he said, is strongly positioned to consolidate and expand its investment activities, including as a partner of choice for investors in key growth sectors.

Similarly, the group managing director of Flour Mills of Nigeria, Omoboyede Olusanya, believes that this business deal will create an opportunity to combine the unique talents of two robust businesses, hence, having a better-rounded and more comprehensive skill set available as a combined diversified food business.

This enable us to better serve our consumers, customers and other stakeholders, whilst providing employees with access to broader opportunities, he pointed out.

Although, a question of job security may arise in this circumstance, Honeywell said, the sheer size of the transaction will even provide employees of the consolidated company with more opportunities to develop their careers and improve the quality of their skills within the parameters of a new and enlarged organisation.

With food demands in Nigeria exceeding supply, Honeywell said, the creation of this new entity, first of all, better positions it to produce food at higher capacity and eventually develop a strategic network that encourages export across the world, particularly to Nigerians in the diaspora who remit billions of dollars back to the country every year.