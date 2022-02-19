Now that the floor for politics has been opened, what are your plans for 2023

My plan for 2023 is to re-contest as a senator to represent my people for another term

What would you say is your achievement since being here

We have done several projects, these include health centers, block of classrooms, constructed culverts, electrification, we have supplied hospitals equipment for various hospitals, we have supply solar street lights. Some other roads have been captured in the 2022 budget and hopefully will be ready before the end of the year. We have also constructed and completed a bridge in a local government, we also hope that the construction of a lecture hall for an open university will be completed before the tenure will end. I can go on and on but the people will be in a better place to show you these projects. I have also sponsored eight bills and six motions, one of which is the introduction of an interdependent candidate during elections, which is also forming part of the recommendation of the committee on constitution review. I also sponsor the north/east development bills which have gone to the second reading, the army welfare fund bill has also gone for public hearing. We are hoping that it will see the light of the day and the president will accent to it.

Some of the local governments in your zone were affected by the activities of herdsmen, what has been done for the displaced victim

My governor has been talking about the displaced people and has also been providing for their welfare in the camps. It is still volatile at the moment and so the people have not found it convenient to return to their ancestral homes, particularly the Agatu people in my zone. My people still face sporadic attacks once in a while. The federal government said, they are working hard to stop the attacks but, it is obvious what they are doing is not enough to end these attacks. Everybody is working hard and more needs to be done. Our people live in perpetual fear now. I am aware that the army is stationed at one of the local government and Agatu local government. We have relative peace now no doubt but, a permanent peace is what we want.

These attacks are not limited to just Benue state, it cut across the Nation, how did we get here as a people?

it is because we failed to take action when it was necessary….

Don t you think the PDP is also complicit in this if you put it that way?

Yes the PDP was in government for 16years but I can tell you that, as a member of that government, positive steps were taken but unfortunately, it was not followed by the succeeding government. For instance, the PDP had at that time combined the carrot and stick approach and a committee was set up b the FG to reconcile the Boko haram elements and de-radicalize them. But on the use of force during our time, the Federal executive council agreed and accepted a recommendation that, as soldiers were defeating the Boko haram elements, agents like police and civil deference should be trained to hold ground at liberated communities but, unfortunately, that was not followed through by this administration. As soldiers displaced the armed bandits and move to other communities, the arm bandits circumvent them, go back to attack those communities again. I think as a result of policy inconsistent, we got back to where we started from instead of moving forward. I am happy that prof. Zulum of Bornu state has to combined security agents with the local JTF and they are gradually liberating all the communities in Bornu. The last time the committee on the army visited the state, we were told only two local governments were in control of the terrorist. Of course, we have security challenges in the north/east which manifest into banditry, hoodlum attacks, and kidnapping, the elements are being confronted.

If you are asked to advise the FG on ways to tackle the security challenges, what will it be

I will say that the FG should encourage the army to change its tactics. The use of force alone might not be enough to stop the menace. In the time of Jonathan, the stick and carrots approach was used which is partly being used by the governor of Bornu. But in terms of reintegrating them, I will expect the FG to de-radicalize them. If you don’t de-radicalize them and released them into society, the problem will still be there. A deliberate process of de-radicalization must be put in place before integration will be done and they must be watched for some time before they are released into society. I think it is important but much more important is to equip the Nigerian army and other agencies because the kind of elements we have in ISWAP, Boko haram, and ISIS are not elements that will listen sufficiently to persuasion, they need some elements of force to stop them. Especially the bandits in the north/west, north/central, and south. I think a combination of force and persuasion be used to deal with the situation.

Now that you mention civil defense, some persons are advocating that the agency be merged with the police. What is your take on this

Any suggestion by anybody that the Nigerian security and civil defense corps be merged with police is misinformed. It is like drawing the Nigerian system 10years backward. The Nigerian police have been jealous of Nigerian civil defense. I had a running battle with them when I was a minister. I can tell you that President Jonathan and other Executive council members agreed with me that, another security agency is needed to re-enforce what the Nigerian police is doing. Without prejudice to police integrity, the Civil defense is doing a marvelous job. All Nigerians can attest to that, also Civil Defense is everywhere. The job of protecting critical infrastructure which is their core mandate is being done effectively. Before the Civil Defense was created, our critical infrastructure was being bombed all the time. they came on board and controlled the situation. They have now joined the fight against insecurity. Any suggestion to disband them or merged them with police is not a good one at all. The Nigerian police have their problems and they have a perception problem among Nigerians. As at the time I was a minister, the NSCDC has a slogan ’take bribe and die’ and so they don’t take bribes at all. I don’t know if they have started taking bribes now. That was how serious they took exception to corruption. Even when the Orosanya reports on harmonization and standardization of agencies came up, It was agreed to leave the NSCDC intact. It was at that time that, we appealed to the first division of the Nigerian army in Kaduna to help out. The first catch of arms given to Civil Defense was from the army and they also train them. After doing all that, you now want to disband them, No. if that bill comes to the red chamber, I can assure you that bill will not be passed.

Going back to Benue state, the state’s account was frozen some time ago. What has been the impact of that action on the economic sector of the state

Benue has multi means of generating revenue. So when the account was frozen it affected the well-being of the whole state especially, the payment of workers’ salaries. It meant a complete breakdown of the system. I am happy to note that the court has ordered the unfreezing of the seventeen Benue accounts. It will help the government to complete its projects before they leave, especially now that the state government will finish its second term next year. I am sure he will want to complete and fulfill all his promises to the people before he hands them over.

Talking about handing over, no Idoma man has to lead the state as governor since the return of democracy in 1999. is anything being done to ensure that, your people are given a chance

We are struggling to persuade our brothers and sisters from the two other zones to support us to produce the next governor. I openly canvass for the support of our brothers from zone A and B to support one of us to become governor. At the moment, the deputy governor of our state has indicated interest. We have qualified people that are in the APC like Sam Ode, Lawani, and the rest who can lead the state. We are hoping this time, our brothers will also support us to produce a governor like we have been doing for them. But if an Idoma man doesn’t emerge, we will still support any candidate that emerged from our party. In life and politics, nothing is over until it is over.

Going back to the PDP, there have been suggestions that the presidency be zone to the south, what is your take on this

At the moment, the party has said they will leave the presidency nomination open. That way they will bring the best and most acceptable candidate for Nigerians. Personally, for fairness and equity, I will suggest the presidency be zoned to the south. You cant say that there is no qualified person from the south. I would say that so that we don’t break down or overheat it, especially now that we have problems of lack of performance from the north, I think we should follow the constitution…

Is zoning in the Nigerian constitution

Not directly but certain sections of the constitution alluded that the presidency be changed after 8years between north and south. Even if it is not in any of our law statuses, natural justice demands that if Presidency Buhari from the north has been in power for 8 years, then it should go to the south. I don’t see anything fantastic in retaining power in the north. I am from the north, I don’t see anything that a northern president is doing that is beneficial for my state. I have not seen anything specifically allocated to the north/central. So what is this craze to retain power? We need to do the right thing because it is what the majority of Nigerians want at this time