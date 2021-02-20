Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, says he is looking forward to an intense Merseyside derby against Liverpool at the Anfield Stadium this afternoon.

Liverpool players will not enjoy the presence of their vociferous fans at the ground as they have been restricted from entering football stadiums due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The measure is part of regulations put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 in England.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defending champions will also miss the trio of Fabinho, Diogo Jota and James Milner for the derby clash. against Everton.

While Everton head into the clash looking to end a run of three Premier League games without a win, Liverpool have lost their last three games in the Premier League and are in desperate need of victory against their bitter rivals.

“With the way Anfield is set up, it is almost like the fans are on the pitch so it may be a little bit of advantage for us but like I said, it is the Merseyside derby and both teams are going to be up for the game,”Iwobi told BBC Sport Africa.

“I have not been able to go into town because of the coronavirus but I have seen red and blue cars. I know what is what. Like when I go towards the stadium for games, I see red flags on houses, cars.”

Speaking ahead of the game, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp confirmed the bad news of a triple injury blow.

“Fabinho was not in training. Fab gets closer, Milly gets closer, Diogo gets closer but not in time for the weekend.”

Klopp did, however, have some good news on midfielder Naby Keita, who has not featured since the 7-0 win against Crystal Palace in December.

“Naby trained yesterday with the team so we will have to see what we make of it,” he added. “He could have been in the squad against Leipzig but it didn’t make sense.

So he stayed home and trained but he got ill and couldn’t train until yesterday.

“We don’t hold him back or force him in. It would be nice to have him.”