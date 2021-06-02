Mervik Haums is busy briefing his team. His company, Startup Fortune, is over two years old and their journey has been rather remarkable. Today we sit with him to understand this young entrepreneur’s vision for startups.

WHY DID YOU START STARTUP FORTUNE?

I always wanted to be an entrepreneur. Naturally, when I started on my entrepreneurial journey I encountered many challenges. Since my problems were universal, I decided that it would be, not just a good idea to build a resource center for budding entrepreneurs and their projects the necessary guidance to realize their potential and dreams.

HOW DO YOU HELP THEM?

We have created a platform where startups can come together to collaborate, teach, learn, share, and create. Startup fortune is a global start-up news platform that acts as a hub for budding entrepreneurs to get a pulse of the ecosystem. We curate interviews, whitepapers, articles, and many other resources that would be helpful for any fledgling idea to take shape and fly.

DO YOU HAVE A COURSE CURRICULUM?

Yes, we have a well-thought-out curriculum that gives young businesses insights into building a strong brand image from the very start. We train them in digital marketing strategies, content development and prepare them to navigate the digital space with the right set of tools and skills.

HOW IMPORTANT IS AN ONLINE IMAGE FOR A BRAND TODAY?

Having an online presence is very critical for businesses today. For most of them, the digital space is new. Without guidance, brands could take a long time to establish their online presence. Startup Fortune can help young businesses establish an online presence quickly.

CAN STARTUP FORTUNE HELP BUDDING ENTREPRENEURS BUILDING A NETWORK IN THE INDUSTRY?

The platform was founded with this in mind. Startup Fortune allows budding entrepreneurs to meet peers and industry veterans and exchange views, share and learn. The platform has been the cause of many successful collaborations.

DOES STARTUP FORTUNE HELP IN CONTENT CREATION?

Yes, we help new businesses with their content strategy. We provide resources and case studies for young businesses to quickly master the skills to meet the demands of the online marketplace.

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS FOR STARTUP FORTUNE IN THE FUTURE?

We are constantly brainstorming and coming up with innovative offerings for our clients. We are currently creating new platforms that would enable new businesses to build their digital marketing team.