Barcelona have reportedly set to end the year-long speculation surrounding Lionel Messi’s future by penning a new two-year deal with Barcelona.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future has been the talk of the transfer market since he tried to force a move away from a club last summer, but a dispute over his release clause ultimately led to him staying.

The Argentine did not commit his future to the club during the 2020-21 campaign, though, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain thought to be on red alert as his deal prepares to expire at the end of this month.

However, reports in Spain have claimed that Messi has decided to continue at Barcelona and will soon sign a new deal with the club until the summer of 2023.

Messi is therefore set to ply his trade alongside compatriot Sergio Aguero at Camp Nou for the 2021-22 season, with the former Man City striker joining as a free agent on a two-year deal.

Messi – who will turn 34 later this month – enjoyed another stellar campaign in Catalonia last term, chalking up 38 goals and 14 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.