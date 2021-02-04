Lionel Messi has made no contact with anyone from PSG, Manchester City or any other club, amid rumours surrounding his future, and is waiting until the end of the season to decide whether to remain with Barcelona or depart.

Argentine forward has not spoken to anyone at the Ligue 1 champions and is yet to decide on his future

Messi’s contract expires in the summer and he has been linked with several leading European clubs, including the Ligue 1 champions and Premier League leaders.

However, talk of any discussions with PSG is premature, as Messi has not had contact with the French club, and has not spoken to any players nor new

manager Mauricio Pochettino. There has also been no contact with Man City – managed by former Barca boss Pep Guardiola – or any other prospective suitors.

Instead, Messi is waiting until the end of the season to decide what to do about his future, and whether to extend his contract with Barcelona, where he has spent his entire professional career.

Messi is tired of the constant media speculation, and says that it will be he who speaks out at the end of the season to declare where he will be playing in the 2021-22 campaign, and nobody else.