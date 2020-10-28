Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to resume their famous rivalry tonight, as Juventus meet Barcelona in a huge Champions League clash at Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Two of Europe’s heavyweight clubs were drawn together in Group G, with Barca and Juve both getting off to winning starts against Ferencvarosi and Dynamo Kyiv respectively last week.

Messi and Barca will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing 3-1 Clasico defeat at Ronaldo’s former club, Real Madrid. Ronaldo is still a doubt for the game after contracting coronavirus earlier this month, but will be hoping to feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo has been under quarantine after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month, but will be able to play as long as he returns a fresh negative result 24 hours before today’s game.

In the 35 matches directly involving the pair, Messi has won 16 games to Ronaldo’s 10.

Messi has also scored more goals than Ronaldo, with 22 to 19 and when it comes to the Champions League, Ronaldo is yet to score against a Barcelona side featuring Messi.