Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will once again resume their rivalry after being named on the shortlist for the 2020 Best FIFA Men’s Player award by the world football’s governing body, FIFA.

Bayern Munich’s treble-winning Robert Lewandowski will battle it out with Juventus star Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Messi after finishing as top goal scorer in the Champions League and Bundesliga last season. Lewandowski was a firm favourite for the Ballon d’Or award before it was scrapped this year for the first time in its 64-year history because of the coronavirus.

However, the striker can still lay claim to being the best player if he picks up the FIFA award, which will be presented at a ceremony on Dec. 17. His former teammate, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara, was also nominated.

Joining them on the shortlist are Liverpool’s Premier League winning trio of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who reached the Champions League final with PSG also made the cut.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, the Premier League’s player of the year last season, also made the shortlist as did Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Ronaldo and Messi were drawn to face off in the Champions’ League group stage this season when Juventus were drawn against Barcelona in Group G. Ronaldo missed the opening game at Camp Nou on Oct. 28, a 2-0 win for Barca, after testing positive for COVID-19. They meet again on Dec. 8.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick, who took charge of Bayern in November last year, is nominated for the best men’s coach along with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa, Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid and Sevilla’s Europa League-winning coach Julen Lopetegui.

Among the women’s best player nominees are European and French champions Lyon’s captain Wendie Renard and former team mate Lucy Bronze, who moved to Manchester City.

Arsenal’s free-scoring Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema also made the shortlist along with Sam Kerr who won the FA Women’s Super League last season with Chelsea.

Lyon’s Jean-Luc Vasseur is nominated for the best women’s coach along with Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and last year’s runner-up Sarina Wiegman of the Netherlands.

Wiegman was recently appointed England women’s new coach and will replace Phil Neville in September 2021.