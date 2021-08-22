Lionel Messi could be in line for his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims in Ligue 1 next weekend, says Mauricio Pochettino, as the Argentine closes in on his first game for the club.

The former Barcelona forward will be looking to pick up his first minutes for his new club ahead of a return to the international fold next month

The former Barcelona forward brought the curtain down on a glittering Camp Nou career in particularly wounded circumstances earlier this year following the club’s inabiility to re-sign him.

Now, the attacker, who has headlined an influx of major talents at Parc des Princes this summer, is fast approaching a maiden match in their colours, according to his manager.

“It’s been a very good week for Leo,” Pochettino told ESPN Argentina, after his side’s 4-2 win over Brest on Friday.

“Next week will be a long one, but if all goes well, we hope he can be in the squad and start at a competitive level [against Reims].”