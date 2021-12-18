The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is to soon commence Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes at the Metrological Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) in Katsina State.

The minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this yesterday at the first matriculation ceremony of the institute in Katsina, saying the severe thunderstorms with attendant wind shear frequently ravaging the airspace as well as temperature fluctuations necessitated capacity building to develop resilience and adaptable requisite knowledge.

He added that the matriculation of 114 students of the institution was very crucial in the task to combat climate change impact, and urged the students to be focused and work hard to live up to the expectation of being part of the future pool of competent experts in meteorology and climate science that would not only sustain the current momentum but to also assist in building resilient communities for climate change and its variabilities.

He said: “That is why our matriculating students are very crucial in this task. It is important I inform this gathering that it is currently working with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to secure approval for the commencement of Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes before the graduation of our matriculating students.”

He thanked Governor Aminu Bello Masari for allowing laudable partnership in establishing the institution, and requested for the state government’s consideration for additional space behind the MIST facility to build students’ accommodation.

While congratulating the students, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who was represented by his special adviser on higher education, Bashir Ruwan Godiya, warned them to shun all forms of social vices and commit themselves to studies to build a solid system for science and technology in the state.