Kaduna State Government has named Board members for the newly created Metropolitan Authorities of Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria to enable integrated management of the three major cities in the state.

It will be recalled that Kaduna State House of Assembly had passed laws establishing the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA), the Kafanchan Municipal Authority (KMA) and the Zaria Metropolitan Authority (ZMA), following the consideration of executive bills.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai assented to the laws on 30th August 2021, and implementation commenced with the appointments of three administrators, namely Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, Phoebe Yayi and Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa for KCTA, KMA and ZMA respectively.

According to the statement which was signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Muhammad Hafiz is the chairman of the Board of the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority.

Members of the board include Chairmen of Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun and Igabi Local Government Councils, Bala Mohammed Tijjani, District Head of Doka and Shehu Tijjani, District Head of Makera as well as Aminu Idris, District Head of Rigasa and Stephen Ibrahim, District Head of Kujama.

Other members are Abubakar Shittu Umar, who is representing Kaduna State Environmental Protection Agency (KEPA), Garba Yahaya Rimi, representing Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) and Asmau Mora, who represents Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS).

The rest members are Tamar Nandul, representing Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company (KMDMC), Maryam Sani Dangaji, representing Planning and Budget Commission as well as the Director, Commercial Law, Ministry of Justice and a representative of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA).

The statement further listed Yayi as the Chair of the Board of the Kafanchan Municipal Authority while Chairmen of Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon-Kataf Local Government Councils as members.

District Head of Kadarko, Yunana Boye, Aminu Isa Muhammadu, District Head of Cikin Gari and Luke Adankat, District Head of Ungwan Gaye as well as Stephen Ibrahim, District Head of Kujama are also members of the board.

The rest members are Usman Mohammed Lawal, representing KEPA, Mindy Ungbo Danlamu, representing KASTLEA and Jerry Adams, representing KADIRS while Opeyemi Bakare, represents KMDMC and Mukhtar Abdullahi, will represent Planning and Budget Commission.

The Special Adviser added that representatives of the Ministry of Justice and KASUPDA will also be on the board.

Adekeye also named Aliyu-Inuwa as the Chair of the Zaria Metropolitan Authority Board while the Chairmen of Zaria, Sabon Gari, Giwa and Soba Local Government Councils are members.

He also listed Sambo Shehu Idris, District Head Zaria Kewaye, Ahmad Bashir Aminu, District Head of Sabon Gari and Mohammed Lawal Zailani, District Head of Maigana as well as Abdulkarim Aboki, District Head of Shika as members of the board.

According to the Special Adviser, Hadi Ismaila Usman, Abdullahi Aliyu Manga, and Mahmud M Waziri represent KEPA, KASTLEA and KADIRS respectively while Mohammed Sani Suleiman, is representing KMDMC and Zayyad Tsiga, represents Planning & Budget Commission.

The statement further said that representatives of the Ministry of Justice and KASUPDA are also on the board of Zaria Metropolitan Authority.