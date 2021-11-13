Former national publicity secretary of the PDP Chief Olisa Metuh has appealed to Senator Andy Uba, the APC candidate in the Anambra State governorship election, to accept the outcome of the election.

Metuh urged Uba to rescind his moves rejecting the results and setting the stage for a prolonged legal tussle over the outcome.

The former PDP spokesman in a statement by his special assistant, Ebiloma Abdullahi, said while he was not contesting the inalienable right of a participant to protest the outcome of any electoral process, in the case of this recent Anambra poll, such would appear counter-productive and against the overwhelming opinion of Anambarians.

He said; “Irrespective of any perceived imperfections of that election, the fact that the outcome embodied the verdict of the greater majority of Ndi Anambra is distinctly clear. And having spoken through their votes, the ultimate aspiration of Ndi Anambra at the moment is to leverage on the current outcome to move the state forward along the line of peace, stability and progress.”

Metuh expressed happiness that after appealing to the contenders early in the morning and immediately the final results were announced, all the other candidates including that of his party, the PDP listened to his passionate plea and immediately congratulated the governor-elect, pledging to work with him to move the state forward.