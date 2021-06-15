A former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has harped on the need for sacrificial living among Nigerians in response to God’s mercies and kindness.

Advertisements





The former PDP publicist, who spoke while giving testimony during a church service at the Guiding Light Assembly Church in Abuja on Sunday, also tasked Christians to rekindle their trust in God as well as give greater heed to Kingdom principles.

Metuh stressed that adhering to kingdom principles, particularly in giving as well as service to humanity and the work of God, was a sure step towards a fulfilled life as well as overcoming the challenges of life.

Flanked by his wife and daughter during the testimony, Metuh narrated how his trust in God as well as adherence to kingdom principles helped him overcome his many travails.

“In 2008 when the stock market crashed, I lost a lot of money and could not meet my financial obligations. I was stranded, I was owing a lot of firms and interests; I had no money and had no help coming from anywhere.

“In that helpless and despairing situation, I cried out to God and made a vow that, if he helped me out, I will live by kingdom principles of dedicating my resources towards His service and that of humanity.

“I vowed that as a christian, I will pay more than the normal tithe as well as dedicate 40% of my income and earnings to kingdom service, charity and benevolence. God honoured my vows, answered my prayers and delivered me by providing the money at that period, in the midst of that challenge, to settle the debt and meet all my obligations.

“Since then I have been living by this kingdom principles and endowing, according to my commitment, 40% of whatever I earn to God’s service, charity and benevolence and I have never lacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even in my present travails and all the challenges I am facing, and with the seizure of my assets and finances, God has remained faithful in providing for me and my family and we have never lacked, even the 40% for charity and benevolence,” Metuh said.

The former PDP spokesman also recalled the ordeal of his spinal cord ailment, which he said nearly crippled him, and thanked God for the successful surgery and recovery.

He noted that though he still feels some pains in his legs, he still gives thanks to God for his healing.

He called Nigerians to always support God’s work as well as redouble their effort in reaching out to one another, especially at this critical period when a lot of people are hurting due to one challenge or the other.

In his sermon, the Resident Pastor of the Guiding Light Assembly, Apostle Israel Abam, stressed on the need for Nigerians to remain fervent in prayers for the nation and in trusting God, adding that Nigeria needs divine intervention at this time.

LEADERSHIP recall that the Appeal Court few months ago quashed Metuh’s controversial conviction by the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Okon Abang, over alleged money laundering charges, citing manifest bias by the trial judge.