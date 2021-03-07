By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Former national publicity secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olisa Metuh has urged elders and elected leaders from the South East to work out ways and means of addressing the IPOB issue.

Metuh who noted that majority of Igbos, identify with the angst underlying the IPOB agitation, said such anxieties require straightforward solution of social justice and genuine amends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former PDP spokesman added that perceived imperfections about the agitation should not take away the urgency of coming to terms with the deep discontent in the psyche of the average Igbo person regarding the Nigerian polity.

He noted that his call on the IPOB matter draws from his interaction with relations, well-wishers and political associates, especially in his state, Anambra and indeed his Nnewi constituency which he described as poignant and moving.

Recall that the former publicity secretary recently regained freedom after the Appeal Court ruled in his favour on the alleged corruption charges leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, in a statement yesterday, Metuh said “ It is however very imperative at this moment to mention the mood and sentiments of the people in the southeast.

“Truth be told, the majority of Igbos, identify with the angst underlying the IPOB agitation. I have witnessed first hand, the strong affinity of the majority of the Igbos to the fundamental sentiments and anxieties behind the IPOB agitations.

“Such anxieties require straightforward solution of social justice and genuine amends.

“I earnestly plead with our elders and the elected leaders of my people to work out ways and means of addressing the IPOB issue.

“Indeed, any perceived imperfections of the agitation should not in anyway detract from the pressing need to come to terms with the deep discontent in the psyche of the average Igbo person regarding the Nigerian polity.”

Metuh who recently visited his state and constituency after his release, thanked “all those who have kept me in their thoughts, prayers and all those who spent their time and resources to plan an amazing homecoming for me. May the good Lord meet you all at the your points of need.

“I want to state that the confidence and outpouring of goodwill from my people have reinvigorated me in my commitment to God to pay more attention to the underprivileged, including coordinating pro-bono services for people incarcerated without access to legal representation.

“Furthermore, I implore that we rid ourselves of the politics of bitterness, violence, manipulations, deception, deceit and lies, with a full acknowledgment that ALL power belongs to and comes from God,” he added.