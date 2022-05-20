The former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh yesterday asked the national chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, to intervene in the crisis rocking the Anambra State chapter of the party.

Metuh, who accused the Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of worsening the situation in the state, urged the Ayu-led NWC to recognise the will of the people and conduct the primaries, according to the recognised list of delegates.

Metuh said, “It is with a heavy heart that I am addressing the public today specifically on the issue of Anambra State PDP.

“We have had problems in Anambra State for the past two months, three months. And we decided to allow the NWC to handle this issue. But having exhausted all the patience, all the negotiations, all the reports, with the various stakeholders, it is necessary to bring this issue to the notice of the public.

“Today, the national chairman and the Working Committee invited us to a meeting to address what they felt was an issue in the party. And we specifically said to the National Chairman that there is no problem in Anambra state.

“We had a Ward Congress, Local Government Congress all recognized by NWC and backed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) report, the only thing remaining is for the Working Committee to go ahead and conduct the state Congress and primaries for us.

“Surprisingly and curiously, they choose to delay the process on grounds of the fact that there was an order to stop them or recognise a different faction, later, a court judgment recognised and affirmed the same list backed by INEC.

“But we have noticed the unwillingness on the part of the Working Committee and the National Chairman to proceed with the process hence the need for us to go public and plead with the national chairman and the National Working Committee as the custodians of the party administration to please effect the will of the people and recognize the ward and local government Congress.”

Metuh further said: “It’s imperative that the National Chairman and the National Working Committee obey that list, which is the wish of the people, any other thing will mean that is a conspiracy to throw our state into a competition and uphold godfather over the will and wishes of Anambra people.”

Urging the Ayu-led NWC to recognize the will of the people, Metuh said, “we all know what the people want, know where they want to go to in the national convention.

“That’s why we’re pleading with the National Working Committee to come to our aid, by giving back the will of the people in Anambra State,” he said.