Nigeria’s Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has cautioned the home based Eagles’ players against playing for self-glory when they face Mexico in an international friendly game in the United States of America next month.

The German gaffer, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports during the team’s first training session at the FIFA Goal project, Package B of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, yesterday, wants the players to put the interest of the country above their self-seeking personal glory.

He further revealed that more players are expected to join the team in camp after Wednesday’s NPFL rescheduled match between Abia Warriors and Eyimba FC, saying exceptional players would be invited to join the main team.

“From the training today I saw that the players are very fit, we are still expecting other players to join the squad after the Abia Warriors and Enyimba game.

“We are hoping that the players train on natural grass before they travel to the United States to face Mexico in the international friendlies.

“I want the players to play collective football and not a one man show, it a privilege for them to represent the country play against Mexico because we know that they are a very good team, so they should go all out and showcase their qualities not only to me but also for scouts who will be watching them” he concluded.

LEADERSHIP reports that the next month’s international friendly match between Nigeria and Mexico will take centre stage at the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the State of California, USA on Saturday July 3rd 2021.