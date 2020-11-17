How has COVID-19 pandemic impacted on the operation of Microfinance banks in Nigeria?

The impact has been very severe but it has also created opportunities. The majority of the people that we serve are the vulnerable. When COVID-19 started, the first thing was that several markets were shut in Lagos and the first set of people that were affected where the vulnerable people whom we serve.

So, the shutdown of business affected them and because it affected our customers, it affected the business too as these people are unable to repay their loans. We have customers who buy things from China and other countries across Asia to sell in Nigeria and because of the pandemic and closure of borders, there was a disruption to the value chain and they didn’t have products to sell. So, it was really a big challenge for them and by extension, that affected their loan repayment.

Some of them defaulted, not because they wanted to default but because they didn’t have money to pay. Additionally, some even had major issues that bothered on mental stress and health issues. The effect of the pandemic left us with a lot of portfolio that were at risk and we had a lot of loans that went bad. We had a lot of customers who were doing well before but their performance had nosedived and we had to just do something differently to allow them to continue in business.

You mentioned that a lot of customers were affected by the pandemic which in turn saw increase in loan default, what has and what can be done to cushion this effect?

In July, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) came up with a directive that MFBs can extend moratorium and customer loans. They also said that customers can be allowed to do a few other things like a loan holiday for them to be able to get back into business. There were, however, qualifying conditions of which you must have been a MFB that ticked some boxes like having regular returns to CBN, before you can qualify. And because of the nature of MFB business, the tenure given for such moratorium is restrictive.

So, for example, the communiqué stated that you cannot extend beyond January or February next year and if schools have been shut since March and some of them were planning to go back to business in the month of October, if we consider when their finances would stabilise, it could extend to next year January or February when schools reopen. So, if you cannot give moratorium beyond that period, that segment of the business is going to be badly affected.

The economic reports we have seen said that the bad loan in the Q3 of 2020 saw customers default across banks and it may take us another year or 18 months to really come out of this effect. So, while some might assume that once there was an easing of lockdown, then, the problem is over. However, the problem is far from being over. And so, the time slot given to banks, especially MFBs for the moratorium is a big issue and I think something still needs to be done beyond what the CBN has done.

Are you in talks with CBN for an extension?

Yes, we have actually gone beyond talks on the extension of moratorium to discuss some other palliatives that we think the regulators can extend to businesses that have been badly affected. The good thing they have done is the N50 billion that was given to Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) but we felt more can be done.

There is need to operate through other MFBs because there are existing customers of these MFBs that also need to be helped and they have loans with the MFBs they are doing business with. So, if you give them fresh money from NIRSAL, there is a high probability that they will not use it to service their loan and it is going to increase their debt burden and it then becomes more challenging for them to pay both the NIRSAL loan and the existing loans they have. What we expect is that the N50 billion intervention, rather than give it to them afresh, it should be used to refinance their existing loan by a portion so that the burden of interest rate on the existing loan is reduced to single digit.

CBN can also look at the size of the loan book of a MFB and give the fund to refinance the loans and extend the tenure of existing loans. So, if the tenure is one year, it can be extended to two years, reduce the interest rate and give them the equivalent amount as a buffer, so that, the credit risk is still with the banks but the deposit like an intervention fund is also there to cushion the effect. The reason MFBs give out loans at a very high cost is simply because they are not able to attract the funds they can on-lend at a cheaper rate. So CBN can give them for specific purpose to intervene in that market to reduce the interest amount, increase the tenure and let existing genuine businesses that have taken loan to be able to survive. That will be one way to look at it. The second will then be to increase the amount of loan for them so that for those who are having business challenges will be able to jumpstart their businesses again. If they go that route, we are going to see a faster and better recovery than the one we are seeing.

On recapitalisation on MFBs, how prepared or how much time would be sufficient for MFBs to meet the deadline?

Recapitalisation is inevitable and with the pandemic, the chances that a lot of Microfinance banks would make losses this year and even next year is high. If they don’t make losses, they are not going to make significant profit. Now if that happens, whenever you make a loss, it eats your capital. So, at the end of December 2020, I see the capital of MFBs lower than the position it was in 2019 because of the effect of the pandemic. That also makes us vulnerable to external financial shocks and may eventually erode the confidence of investors especially foreign direct investors (FDIs) who want to bring money in. It will also affect confidence of those who want to do business with you locally. So, we need to increase the capital.

When MFBs were directed in 2019 to increase the capital base by 2021, it was before the pandemic. Although they later revised it to 2022 for us to meet the minimum capital by 2021 and then the balance by April 2022. My take is that before we talk about timing, we should allow December 2020 to pass.

We should allow MFBs submit their audited financial report or December 2020 then the regulators can gauge the available capital for each of those institutions that were probably doing well before now but have been badly shaken or badly affected by the pandemic. Then we can have that discussion in 2021 to ascertain a responsible timeframe. We may need to push it to 2024 with milestones for every year. So rather than have it in two years, you can extend to three years. Because where we were in 2019 is not where we are now and it is not going to be where would be in December.

Again, a lot of discussion on recapitalisation and injection of fresh capital from investors have stalled because of the pandemic. Therefore, you cannot make any reasonable progress. People who would want to give money to recapitalise and those who want to discuss mergers and acquisition would be cautious and would be looking at the books of banks to know how the pandemic has affected them. Also, I am aware of a lot of talks on mergers and recapitalisation that have been put on hold until the effect of the pandemic is seen.

Presently, a lot of organsations are playing that wait and see attitude and to pitch the capitalisation story at this point is like removing yourself from the reality that is on ground. So, raising capital is inevitable, it is very important but I think the timing needs to be re-worked clearly.

Going forward, what can your customers expect from you and how do you plan to add more value to your customers?

The first thing we did was to touch base with our customers during the pandemic period and then we gave them interest rate discounts on all their loans and we also restructured several of their loans. We also looked at those businesses that were was badly affected and we carried out a survey which indicated that some were not sure if they could bounce back from this turmoil.

So, what we did at a cost to Accion MFB, was engaged an SME doctor who worked with them and helped them in restart their businesses. We also partnered with some initiatives from Bank of Industry. But it gives us a huge opportunity to upscale our digital services and so today, we have our internet banking working which is in the test environment and is going to be rolled out. Our digital loan is ready and it is going to be rolled out at the end of the year so our customers can actually take loans from the comfort of their houses. We have also improved on our save brighter product.

Also, what we have done which is also very unique in the market is that if you have just N5,000 in our savings account, you are entitled to health insurance cover for a period. And if you don’t want the health insurance and there is an emergency where you have to go the hospital, we would give you back your money. We are doing this because we believe that a healthy nation is a nation that can proper more. And even though business activities have been low, it has just given us time to close-in our digital aspiration, roll out our product and services and we are excited about the future.

The last thing we have done is that we have also engaged an e-commerce company and we are going to be on-boarding all our customers on e-commerce platforms. And so apart from having physical shops, they can now sell their products online. I am excited about the prospects and new products we are rolling out for our customers and I think the customers would be the winners at the end of the day.