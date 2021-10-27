Seven-time Nigeria league champions, Rangers International F.C have completed the signing of experienced shot stopper, Bamidele Adeniyi from Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) rival, MFM FC of Lagos.

The 29-year-old lanky goal tender who made 19 appearances with seven clean sheets for his former club last season said he was delighted to join The Flying Antelopes’

“It is a thing of joy to join Rangers International F.C. With some quality goalkeepers already on the ground, I really need to work extra hard in order to be counted. I believe that with determination I shall come up with my best to help the club actualize its dream for the coming season.”

He is expected to compete with Nana Bonsu, Oko Chizoba and Mutawakilu Seidu for the number one shirt at the Enugu club.

The ebony black shot stopper was impressive between the sticks in some of the practice matches played by the team in the over a week-long close camping that ended at the weekend in Nsukka.