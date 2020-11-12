BY OLUSHOLA BELLO

Experts say Women are the key to creating a better Nigeria

They spoke during the 2020 annual reunion of the Methodist Girls High School Old Students Association, MGHSOGA, tagged “At A Time Like This”.

The event which was held via zoom meeting on Saturday 31st of October 2020 from 4pm-8pm local time was well attended by over 250 members of MGHSOGA from the UK, USA, Canada and Ireland regardless of different time zones.

Guest speaker at the zoom meeting, Professor Andrew Zamani urged women to get together for nation building, identifying that the changes we so desire in the world today starts with women.

The professor of Clinical Psychology, Nasarawa State University, Keffi further listed solutions to combat the various challenges posted ‘At A Time Like This’ as sound intellect for innovation, discernment to understand the times, courage to stand for what is right and deliver justice amongst many others.

Also, a Panelist at the zoom meeting, Adeola Falomo stated that the opportunities abound even at a time like this but that the lack of innovation, creativity and doggedness is often the problem

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun State, Kikelomo Longe who was also a panelist at the zoom meeting noted that women are a special breed called by God to showcase the much desired integrity in the nation, even in areas of finances.

Speaking on how to maintain a good mental health in these uncertain times, UK based mental health expert, Lade Olugbemi advised participants at the Reunion 2020 zoom meeting to devise good coping mechanisms which may include staying connected with family and friends while exuding positive vibes at all times.

Listing the essential spiritual kits needed to create the right balance at a time like this, another panelist, Dele Kuku identified that it was important to commune with God In any circumstance while also assuring that the Supreme Being was always available.

Earlier during her welcome address President of the Association, Major-Gen. Tilewa Amusu (rtd) had noted that unusual and unexpected circumstances of these times starting with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the #endSARS protests had necessitated the online commemoration of the the 141st anniversary as well as the theme.

Major-Gen Amusu however noted that despite the lockdown, the Old Girls association continued the engagement of members and infact held elections at the early stage of the lockdown.

Members of the newly elected global executive of MGHSOGA include Oluremi Fadoju as vice-president 1, Bukky Durojaiye as Vice President 2, Koko Olugbenga as Vice president 3, Ope Orukotan as General Secretary and Adeola Falomo as Assistant General Secretary 1.

Others include Yetunde Oludare as Assistant General Secretary 2, Abiola Ogunbiyi as Social Secretary, Opeoluwa Ishiekwene as Social Secretary (Welfare), Joy Elumelu who anchored the zoom event as Assistant Social Secretary (Publicity).

Dupe Sadiq as Treasurer and Oyindamola Oyelese as Finacial Secretary make up the list of the new executive.

The zoom event was anchored by Joy Elumelu and moderated by Tinu Odugbemi, former Chairperson of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists.

Other major high point of the zoom event which began at 4pm local time and ended at 8pm include a video presentation from 81 set and the rendition of the school song by all old girls in attendance.

Established in 1879, the Methodist Girls High School in Yaba Lagos is the first all girls Secondary school in Nigeria with the motto “In love, serve one another: